Roger Ebert Was Enthusiastic About A Liam Neeson Sequel That Most Critics Hated

Critics liked Liam Neeson's "Taken" well enough. They hated "Taken 2." Most of them did, anyway. Roger Ebert, on the other hand, absolutely loved it, and this wasn't the first time the esteemed critic went to bat for a middling action thriller.

When Neeson read the script for his action hit "Taken," he felt embarrassed. This was, after all, an unapologetically ridiculous, over-the-top actioner that probably seemed like the last thing the Oscar-nominated star of "Schindler's List" should be doing. Eventually, however, the Irish star agreed, and when "Taken" arrived in 2008, it was indeed a ridiculous, over-the-top actioner. But it was also great in its own way, convincing everybody that Neeson was a bona fide action star and thrilling audiences with its simple "secret badass dad hands out beat downs" story.

Not only did "Taken" gross $227 million on a $25 million budget, but it also reignited Neeson's career, which previously seemed to have been on a downward trajectory. Sure, it wasn't "Schindler's List," but it was a hit, and it shaped Neeson's output in the years after, so much so that the actor's post-"Taken" action movies have been affectionately dubbed "Old Man Liam Neeson" films by /Film.

Amid that onslaught of "Taken" clones, Neeson also found time to make more actual "Taken" movies, though none of them lived up to the original. Unless you ask Roger Ebert, that is. The critic was a big fan of 2012's "Taken 2" and even gave it a higher score than the first film.