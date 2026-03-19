What Dinosaurus From Invincible Season 4 Looks Like In Real Life
Spoilers for "Invincible" season 4, episodes 1-3 ahead.
"Invincible" season 4, episode 1, "Making The World A Better Place," introduces Dinosaurus (Matthew Rhys), a new super-villain who wants to cull the Earth's population to save the planet itself. True to his name, he resembles a red-skinned, humanoid T-Rex. But that's only one of his personas; his true form is the human David Anders, who is not a consenting partner to his alter ego's super-evil plans.
The split between Anders and Dinosaurus resembles a werewolf, or Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, or Bruce Banner and the Hulk. There's another Marvel character, though, who Dinosaurus even more closely resembles. Remember, "Invincible" is largely inspired by Spider-Man, and you can see that in the original comic book's storytelling and supporting characters. The villain Powerplex and his energy absorbing/blasting powers resemble Spider-Man villain Electro, while Dinosaurus resembles a different Spidey bad guy: Curt Connors/The Lizard.
Debuting in "The Amazing Spider-Man" #6 (by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko), Connors is a one-armed scientist who concocts a formula from lizard DNA in an attempt to regrow his lost limb. (Some lizards can regrow severed tails.) The formula turns Connors into a humanoid lizard. The Lizard has been portrayed in different stories as either a rampaging monster or a twisted scientist who wishes to remake humanity in his image. Dinosaurus has the aggression down, and his eco-terrorist agenda isn't far off from the Lizard's, either.
While he has only a small part in the episode, "Invincible" comic fans know that Dinosaurus is destined for a bigger role down the road, likely in "Invincible" season 5. That's why the show has already cast noted television actor Matthew Rhys in the part. If you couldn't pin down his voice behind Dinosaurus' roars, here's where you might've seen Rhys before.
You might recognize Matthew Rhys as Philip from The Americans
Matthew Rhys was born in Wales (though you wouldn't know it from his genuinely flawless American accent) and has an eclectic collection of movie and TV roles to his name. One of his earlier roles was as the killer in the very last episode of "Columbo," 2003's "Columbo Likes the Nightlife."
From 2006-2011, Rhys was part of the main cast on the ABC drama "Brothers & Sisters" as Kevin Walker, one of the titular adult siblings of the Walker family. After that show's five-season run, Rhys got his most famous part to date on the spy thriller drama series "The Americans," which ran for six seasons from 2013-2018. And unlike other long-lived TV dramas, "The Americans" only got better as it went on.
"The Americans" stars Rhys and Keri Russell (who Rhys has been in a real relationship with since 2014) as Philip and Elizabeth Jennings, two suburban parents in 1980s Washington D.C. who are actually Soviet sleeper agents. The series interweaves the Jennings' spycraft with their domestic lives and, of course, them trying to keep their secrets from their two children and neighbors. (Many, many wigs are involved.)
Philip is the more conflicted of the pair; while Elizabeth is a true believer in the communist struggle, Philip has gone native and enjoys his life as an U.S. citizen. The Jennings' conflicting views on if they're more loyal to their country or their family is an enduring, shifting theme on the show. "The Americans" reels you in with its spy thriller story but captivates you with the Jennings' marriage drama.
Rhys played Philip's struggles so well that, in 2018 (on the heels of the show's final season), he earned a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.
Matthew Rhys' other roles, from Perry Mason to voice acting
"The Americans" isn't the only project that's gotten Matthew Rhys Emmy attention; he also earned a nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for a one-episode role on HBO's "Girls" as Chuck Palmer, a charming (and sexually predatory) writer. After the end of "The Americans," Rhys went back to HBO full-time as the lead of "Perry Mason," starring Rhys as the titular lawyer in 1930s Los Angeles. "Perry Mason" ran for two seasons but was canceled after that.
While starring on "The Americans," Rhys appeared in Steven Spielberg's 2017 historical drama "The Post" as Daniel Ellsberg, the man who leaked the "Pentagon Papers," or a top-secret analysis of U.S. involvement in the Vietnam War. Though the pivotal player in that story, Ellsberg is a supporting character in "The Post," which focuses on The Washington Post — primarily, owner Katharine Graham (Meryl Streep) and executive editor Ben Bradlee (Tom Hanks).
Rhys appeared in another Hanks-led film in 2019: "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood," starring Hanks as Mr. Fred Rogers. Rhys played Lloyd Vogel, a cynical journalist assigned to profile Mr. Rogers. Most recently, Rhys appeared as legendary comedian George Carlin in 2024's "Saturday Night," dramatizing the 1975 premiere of "Saturday Night Live."
"Invincible" isn't Rhys first time voice acting, either. He's worked on animated series such as "BoJack Horseman" and "The Owl House." He even starred in the 2024 animated film adaptation "Watchmen" as Dan Dreiberg/Nite-Owl, an over-the-hill crimefighter. That means "Invincible" isn't Rhys' first superhero rodeo, and his resume shows he more than fits with the superb voice talent the show has assembled so far.
"Invincible" is streaming on Prime Video.