What Dinosaurus From Invincible Season 4 Looks Like In Real Life

Spoilers for "Invincible" season 4, episodes 1-3 ahead.

"Invincible" season 4, episode 1, "Making The World A Better Place," introduces Dinosaurus (Matthew Rhys), a new super-villain who wants to cull the Earth's population to save the planet itself. True to his name, he resembles a red-skinned, humanoid T-Rex. But that's only one of his personas; his true form is the human David Anders, who is not a consenting partner to his alter ego's super-evil plans.

The split between Anders and Dinosaurus resembles a werewolf, or Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, or Bruce Banner and the Hulk. There's another Marvel character, though, who Dinosaurus even more closely resembles. Remember, "Invincible" is largely inspired by Spider-Man, and you can see that in the original comic book's storytelling and supporting characters. The villain Powerplex and his energy absorbing/blasting powers resemble Spider-Man villain Electro, while Dinosaurus resembles a different Spidey bad guy: Curt Connors/The Lizard.

Debuting in "The Amazing Spider-Man" #6 (by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko), Connors is a one-armed scientist who concocts a formula from lizard DNA in an attempt to regrow his lost limb. (Some lizards can regrow severed tails.) The formula turns Connors into a humanoid lizard. The Lizard has been portrayed in different stories as either a rampaging monster or a twisted scientist who wishes to remake humanity in his image. Dinosaurus has the aggression down, and his eco-terrorist agenda isn't far off from the Lizard's, either.

While he has only a small part in the episode, "Invincible" comic fans know that Dinosaurus is destined for a bigger role down the road, likely in "Invincible" season 5. That's why the show has already cast noted television actor Matthew Rhys in the part. If you couldn't pin down his voice behind Dinosaurus' roars, here's where you might've seen Rhys before.