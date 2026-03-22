The Unique Way Project Hail Mary's Eridians Sleep, Explained
This post contains mild spoilers for "Project Hail Mary."
"Project Hail Mary" has finally blasted into theaters, and early reactions to the movie have critics united in applause. What's more, the film itself makes for one of the more accurate book-to-screen translations in recent memory. It's no wonder "Project Hail Mary" author Andy Weir is such a fan of the big screen take on his novel.
And yet, like most adaptations, the movie's source material explains certain elements in greater depth, including Rocky's (James Ortiz) strange sleep patterns. Case in point: During a funny but quick scene in the film version of "Project Hail Mary," we find out that the Eridians of Rocky's home planet don't sleep apart. In fact, they take turns, closely watching one another while they rest.
The reason for this is very simple, and Weir goes into more detail about this slumberous cultural norm in his original book. As the novel puts it:
[Eridians] don't "sleep" like a human does. They're legitimately paralyzed. And the brain, also being maintained, has no conscious function during that period. A sleeping Eridian can't wake up.
The natural solution? Watch each other. Rocky's people have created a deep-seated cultural habit of watching one another in their paralyzed slumber to make sure everyone survives. Weir's book also explains the peer pressure Rocky puts on his new human acquaintance, Ryland Grace (Ryan Gosling), to fulfill that guard duty after he's spent years alone in space.
This isn't a one-way request, either, as Rocky insists on watching Grace sleep as well. At one point, Grace says he doesn't have to, to which the Eridian simply replies, "Eridian culture rule. Must watch." (The two have an agreement that if something is cultural, they don't question it.)
Eridian sleep habits are even stronger than their eating fears
Even after eating (which is an intensely private and disgusting affair in their culture), Eridians want to be watched. In the book version of "Project Hail Mary," the first time Grace sees Rocky eat, the latter makes it clear that he doesn't want his human companion in the room while he's consuming his food. Rocky literally tells Grace, "Social discomfort [...] No Talk." And yet, when he's done with his meal in the novel (Rocky eats on his back, by the way), he lets his arms fall limp and lies spread-eagle on the floor, immobile in a food coma.
The next thing that Rocky says? "I ... sleep [...] You ... watch ... question?" Even in his most vulnerable state, flipped on his back after gorging himself, Rocky is still thinking about being safe while he conks out and digests his meal.
"Project Hail Mary" has a real shot at becoming a rare non-franchise blockbuster. As I've mulled over what makes both Andy Weir's original book and the movie version (which was directed by "21 Jump Street" and "The LEGO Movie" veterans Phil Lord and Chris Miller from an adapted script by "The Martian" screenwriter Drew Goddard) so compelling, I think a lot of the attraction comes from the little moments where Rocky and Grace bond over cultural differences. It's a message overflowing with warmth and comfort in a world where the opposite is too often the case.
You can currently catch "Project Hail Mary" in theaters.