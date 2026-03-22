The Unique Way Project Hail Mary's Eridians Sleep, Explained

This post contains mild spoilers for "Project Hail Mary."

"Project Hail Mary" has finally blasted into theaters, and early reactions to the movie have critics united in applause. What's more, the film itself makes for one of the more accurate book-to-screen translations in recent memory. It's no wonder "Project Hail Mary" author Andy Weir is such a fan of the big screen take on his novel.

And yet, like most adaptations, the movie's source material explains certain elements in greater depth, including Rocky's (James Ortiz) strange sleep patterns. Case in point: During a funny but quick scene in the film version of "Project Hail Mary," we find out that the Eridians of Rocky's home planet don't sleep apart. In fact, they take turns, closely watching one another while they rest.

The reason for this is very simple, and Weir goes into more detail about this slumberous cultural norm in his original book. As the novel puts it:

[Eridians] don't "sleep" like a human does. They're legitimately paralyzed. And the brain, also being maintained, has no conscious function during that period. A sleeping Eridian can't wake up.

The natural solution? Watch each other. Rocky's people have created a deep-seated cultural habit of watching one another in their paralyzed slumber to make sure everyone survives. Weir's book also explains the peer pressure Rocky puts on his new human acquaintance, Ryland Grace (Ryan Gosling), to fulfill that guard duty after he's spent years alone in space.

This isn't a one-way request, either, as Rocky insists on watching Grace sleep as well. At one point, Grace says he doesn't have to, to which the Eridian simply replies, "Eridian culture rule. Must watch." (The two have an agreement that if something is cultural, they don't question it.)