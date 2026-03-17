Dune: Part Three Is A Different Genre Than The First Two Movies, According To Denis Villeneuve

It's time to let the sand flow and gear up for an epic conclusion with Denis Villeneuve's highly anticipated "Dune: Part Three," which dropped its first trailer today. On March 16, 2026, we got an exclusive first-look image of Timothée Chalamet's Paul Atreides, along with a string of close-up character posters courtesy of Warner Bros. We can expect "Dune: Part Three" — which is adapting the events of Frank Herbert's "Dune Messiah" — to veer into completely unexpected directions than the previous entries, as this part of the story is more somber and philosophical in tone. In the "Dune: Part Three" trailer premiere event attended by /Film, Villeneuve explained how this concluding tale will be different from the first two films, along with the challenges of approaching a genre classic with "a critical eye":

"It's a very different movie from the first ones. I said to myself, 'It's a good idea to come back to this world, not by nostalgia, but by urgency, and to go there with a critical eye and the idea not to be self-indulgent.' And I said to my team that it will be a very different film. Very different. A 'Dune' movie, but with a different tone, with a different rhythm, with a different pace. And if the first movie was more of a contemplation, like a movie [about] a boy exploring a new world, and the second one being a war movie, this one is a thriller. It's more action-packed, and more tense, more muscular than two others, I would say."

It makes sense for the adaptation of "Dune Messiah" to be meatier, as it will be delving into the last leg of Paul's awakening as "messiah," and the repercussions that this term will have across the Known Universe in the "Dune" films.