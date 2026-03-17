Steven Spielberg Thought One '80s Action Classic Was Dangerous For Society

To this day, Steven Spielberg regrets the negative effect "Jaws" had on sharks. His seminal 1975 thriller is often blamed for propelling the decline of the global shark population, though just how much "Jaws" is actually at fault remains unclear. As far as the director is concerned, however, he has blood on his hands. But it's not just the real-world impact of his own movies that Spielberg worries about. In the mid-'80s, the filmmaker expressed concern over Sylvester Stallone's second outing as John J. Rambo in the exquisitely-titled "Rambo: First Blood Part II."

Sly first debuted as the ex-Green Beret war vet in 1982's "First Blood." Still the best "Rambo" movie ever made, the film was an adaptation of David Morrell's 1972 novel of the same name, which featured a heavy critique of the Vietnam War. Much of that made it into Ted Kotcheff's film adaptation, which followed Rambo as he returned from war and arrived in the small town of Hope, Washington, to a hostile reception. There, he immediately draws the ire of local sheriff William Teasle (Brian Dennehy), who has Rambo arrested, triggering his Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and sending him on the run.

While "First Blood" did feature the kind of action tropes that quickly became clichés in the years after the film's debut, it also maintained the book's social commentary, clearly depicting Rambo as a tortured vet who didn't even kill anyone throughout the film's runtime. When "First Blood Part II" arrived, however, things were different, and Spielberg clearly wasn't too sure about this new direction, describing the sequel as "potentially a very dangerous movie" that "changes history in a frightening way."