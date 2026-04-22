Fox Claimed Bones Wasn't A Big Hit To Avoid Properly Paying Its Creator And Stars

An infamous "Bones" lawsuit revealed just how unscrupulous TV studios could be. "Bones," recall, was the massively popular Fox police procedural that aired from 2005 to 2017, lasting a whopping 246 episodes over its 12 seasons. The series starred Emily Deschanel as the dispassionate, intellectual, and focused Temperance "Bones" Brennan, and David Boreanaz played the more rough-hewn Seeley Booth. The pair regularly solved very strange, often very gory murders. The series began as an offbeat detective show, but soon became a romance series between the two leads. "Bones" became a TV comfort food staple for millions, and was a bedrock of Fox for many years.

The series remained popular throughout its production, even as it moved over to streaming. "Bones" was one of the more visible titles to turn up on Fox's service, Hulu.

For some context: the mid-2010s was also an era of increased vertical integration; that is: companies came to own their own shows, as well as the services/networks that exhibited them. For many decades, this sort of vertical integration was illegal, thanks to the Paramount Decision of 1948, but that decision was overturned in 2019. By the end of that span, a lot of studios were kind of ignoring the Decision anyway.

The problem arose, however, when Fox — in brief — sold their own show to Hulu for a pittance. Deschanel, Boreanaz, author Kathy Reichs (whose life served as the primary inspiration for the show), and executive Barry Josephson, had a deal that would have allowed them a cut of that sale. In lowballing "Bones" to its own affiliates — and by claiming that the show wasn't really THAT big a hit — Fox cleverly found a way to cut their pay. The quartet sued. The case, described in the Hollywood Reporter, was settled in 2019.