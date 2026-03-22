One Peaky Blinders Favorite Is Missing From The Immortal Man (And It's Impossible To Ignore)
Warning: This article contains major spoilers for "Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man."
For all the hype surrounding "The Immortal Man" as a long-awaited reunion with the Shelby clan, the actual number of characters returning from the original "Peaky Blinders" series is fairly minimal. There's obviously Cillian Murphy's Tommy Shelby, along with his sister Ada (Sophie Rundle), representing our central family. Various supporting cast members reprising their roles include Stephen Graham as Hayden Stagg, Ned Dennehy as Uncle Charlie, Packy Lee as Johnny Dogs, and Ian Peck as Curly. Other than that, director Tom Harper and writer/series creator Steven Knight showcase an awful lot of restraint. Rather than turn the spin-off film into a legacy sequel filled with fan-service and callbacks, "The Immortal Man" plays out like an extended epilogue to the story that unfolded on the small screen.
That approach comes with its fair share of benefits and disadvantages, as it turns out. As much as fans may have yearned for a rematch between Tommy Shelby and Sam Claflin's dastardly villain Oswald Mosley, or perhaps an acknowledgement of exiled Shelby sibling Finn (Harry Kirton), the narrative remains completely locked into the drama surrounding Tommy and his wayward son, Duke (Barry Keoghan). As a result, one fan-favorite character inevitably ends up sidelined, and it's fair to wonder how things might've played out differently.
Missing from action this time around is frequent frenemy Alfie Solomons (Tom Hardy), a rival gangster who causes plenty of headaches for Tommy's operations in "Peaky Blinders." More than any other thorn in his side, Alfie perhaps played the most outsized role in the Shelby family's rise to power. And considering the finality of Tommy's arc in this film and the spiky dynamic the two shared for years, fans will undoubtedly miss his presence in "The Immortal Man."
Peaky Blinders scene-stealer Alfie Solomons doesn't appear in The Immortal Man
What's Sherlock Holmes without Moriarty and Watson, Batman without Alfred and the Joker, or Neo without Trinity and Agent Smith? The relationship between Tommy Shelby and Alfie Solomons doesn't fit perfectly into any of those great friendships or rivalries in fiction, but it sure feels like the best of both those worlds. The two began "Peaky Blinders" as competitors in the illegal horserace-betting world, became uneasy allies in a brewing war with the Italians, and quickly ended up back on opposite sides as various self-interests shifted with the winds all over again. That's not to say that they never came to the other's rescue on multiple occasions, mind you, adding a whole other level to their dynamic residing somewhere murky between allies and enemies.
This will-they/won't-they situationship (if you'll excuse the turn of phrase) defined much of Alfie's role throughout "Peaky Blinders," which makes it all the more curious that he's completely absent from Tommy's final chapter. For a colorful rogue who even managed to come back from the dead in a last-minute story choice, Alfie's return in a movie literally titled "The Immortal Man" would've added a dark sense of irony to the proceedings. It's easy to imagine a scenario where, late in the film and out of options, Tommy calls upon his old pal to help him out of a jam one last time (or stab him in the back, for old time's sake).
That wasn't to be, however, and writer Steven Knight has a fairly straightforward reason why that's the case.
The Immortal Man didn't have room for all of Peaky Blinders' characters
One of the challenges of crafting a story so zeroed-in on its own main protagonist is that it doesn't leave much time or space for unnecessary elements. That's ultimately why "The Immortal Man" screenwriter Steven Knight opted not to populate his script with a revolving door of original "Peaky Blinders" characters. Theoretically, the film could've brought back the likes of Tommy's estranged wife Lizzie (Natasha O'Keeffe) or even continue to have him haunted by the specter of his dead love Grace (Annabelle Wallis). Instead, as he told /Film in a recent interview, it came down to the decision not to distract from Tommy's story:
"I think, the thing is when you're writing a TV series, you have the luxury of time and you can populate it with more characters. But for the film, I had to be laser-focused and it has to be on Tommy [...] So the story determined who would be in the film, really."
While this makes sense from a narrative perspective, it also had the added benefit of keeping the movie accessible to a broader audience. One couldn't expect "The Immortal Man" to stop in its tracks to provide context behind a hypothetical Alfie Solomons cameo, after all, and so Knight and director Tom Harper avoided this scenario altogether. As Knight went on to say:
"There are natural callbacks from the series, like [Tommy] riding the horse through the streets and [the needle-drop of Nick Cave & The Bad Seed's] "Red Right Hand," but I just wanted this to be standalone so that people who've never seen the show can watch the film and enjoy it. And that's what's happening."
"Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man" is now streaming on Netflix.