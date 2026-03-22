One Peaky Blinders Favorite Is Missing From The Immortal Man (And It's Impossible To Ignore)

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for "Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man."

For all the hype surrounding "The Immortal Man" as a long-awaited reunion with the Shelby clan, the actual number of characters returning from the original "Peaky Blinders" series is fairly minimal. There's obviously Cillian Murphy's Tommy Shelby, along with his sister Ada (Sophie Rundle), representing our central family. Various supporting cast members reprising their roles include Stephen Graham as Hayden Stagg, Ned Dennehy as Uncle Charlie, Packy Lee as Johnny Dogs, and Ian Peck as Curly. Other than that, director Tom Harper and writer/series creator Steven Knight showcase an awful lot of restraint. Rather than turn the spin-off film into a legacy sequel filled with fan-service and callbacks, "The Immortal Man" plays out like an extended epilogue to the story that unfolded on the small screen.

That approach comes with its fair share of benefits and disadvantages, as it turns out. As much as fans may have yearned for a rematch between Tommy Shelby and Sam Claflin's dastardly villain Oswald Mosley, or perhaps an acknowledgement of exiled Shelby sibling Finn (Harry Kirton), the narrative remains completely locked into the drama surrounding Tommy and his wayward son, Duke (Barry Keoghan). As a result, one fan-favorite character inevitably ends up sidelined, and it's fair to wonder how things might've played out differently.

Missing from action this time around is frequent frenemy Alfie Solomons (Tom Hardy), a rival gangster who causes plenty of headaches for Tommy's operations in "Peaky Blinders." More than any other thorn in his side, Alfie perhaps played the most outsized role in the Shelby family's rise to power. And considering the finality of Tommy's arc in this film and the spiky dynamic the two shared for years, fans will undoubtedly miss his presence in "The Immortal Man."