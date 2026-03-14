The 2025 Netflix Movie Steven Spielberg Thinks Everyone Should See [SXSW]
If Steven Spielberg recommends a film, you can bet there's at least going to be some redeeming quality to it. It's not as if the legendary filmmaker is going to recommend Kevin Hart's "Lift," which became inexplicably popular on Netflix back in 2024. But that doesn't mean he won't point viewers towards that same streamer when it matters, which is exactly what he's done with one of 2025's best movies (and one that should really be liberated from the Netflix algorithm), "Train Dreams."
During a Q&A at the 2026 South by Southwest Film & TV Festival attended by /Film, Spielberg was asked about the pace of modern movies. "Films move so fast," he said. "Films are moving faster and it all started with the whole music video generation." The director pointed to the "propulsive action" of music videos and the pace of commercials as the point when movies began speeding up. Things only got worse with the advent of social media, with Spielberg highlighting TikTok and Instagram as having a major effect on pacing. As such, he was grateful for a movie that took a more reflective approach. He continued:
"I find that things are speeding up a lot, so that's why this year a film like 'Train Dreams,' a meditation on an entire life, covering nearly 75 years but done in under two hours, just made me so happy to have that film in the world this year."
It's a solid pick from a director who's witnessed film change dramatically since essentially inventing the blockbuster with 1975's "Jaws." That movie was a masterclass in pacing, and while "Train Dreams" doesn't share much in common with a film about a giant killer shark, it certainly knows how to take its time with its subject matter.
Train Dreams is a meditative must-see for the social media-weary
During the SXSW Q&A, Steven Spielberg not only revealed he's finally making a Western but commented that he "found so much richness in stories about the past." That's likely another reason "Train Dreams" appealed to him so much. The movie is from co-writer and director Clint Bentley, who adapted Denis Johnson's 2011 novella of the same name. It's a sweeping reflection on the life of logger Robert Grainier (Joel Edgerton) who lives what might be deemed an unremarkable existence, but one which the film presents as remarkable merely for having occurred.
In the film, Grainier is seen at various points throughout his 80-year life-span, helping build railroads in the forests of the Pacific Northwest, falling in love with a young woman named Gladys (Felicity Jones), building a home, raising a child, and leaving for long stretches to work. It all plays out against the backdrop of a rapidly changing culture, and while Grainier doesn't necessarily do anything that might cause him to be remembered, the film as a whole is a quiet celebration of the fact that he was here in the first place — that he lived.
For Spielberg, and most critics, that made for a must-see film at a time when our collective attention span is being slowly eroded by the general pace of the social media age. Still, the director did admit that his upcoming, highly-anticipated UFO movie "Disclosure Day" won't exactly do much to combat that phenomenon. Asked if he felt the pace of his own films had increased, he said, "Well, 'Disclosure Day' moves really fast."