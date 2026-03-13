Amy Madigan's Potential Weapons Win Shouldn't Be Considered A Career Oscar

The other day, I was innocently browsing X — which I still call "Twitter," by the by — when I came across what I can only describe as a "bad take." Referencing "Weapons" actress Amy Madigan's win in the supporting actress category at the recently rebranded Actor Awards (formerly known as the Screen Actors Guild Awards), user @upperupland wrote, "I'm so f***ing tired of career awards for old washed up actors just because everyone feels bad for them for their tanked careers. Very few people take awards seriously anymore because it always results with this bullsh**."

I'm sorry to put this person on blast, but that's just ... flat-out wrong. (Also, I'm not really sorry. They wrote it on the Internet for everyone to see, and that's how this stuff works.) First of all, calling Madigan "washed up" with a "tanked career" and suggesting that people pity the veteran actress is straight-up rude, and furthermore, if Madigan wins an Oscar for her genuinely phenomenal performance as Gladys in Zach Cregger's sophomore feature, she'll deserve it wholeheartedly.

To be fair, the Supporting Actress category at the Oscars this year is stacked. Alongside Madigan, Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas and Elle Fanning are both nominated for Joachim Trier's family drama "Sentimental Value." Wunmi Mosaku joins them as a nominee for Ryan Coogler's beautifully bloody blockbuster "Sinners," and Teyana Taylor rounds out the category for Paul Thomas Anderson's American masterpiece "One Battle After Another." (Everyone except Madigan, who earned her first nod in 1986 for "Twice in a Lifetime," is a first-time nominee. It's exciting!) Still, I take umbrage on Madigan's behalf at someone claiming she'd only win because people feel bad that her career is "washed up." Madigan may very well win, and that would be a thrilling outcome.