Before Lanterns, Kyle Chandler Starred In A Sci-Fi Series With A Unique Time Travel Twist

Kyle Chandler, who will join the DC Universe in 2026 as Hal Jordan in HBO's "Lanterns," may be best known for his portrayal of Coach Eric Taylor on the superb (and dearly missed) television series "Friday Night Lights," but prior to becoming one of the all-time great TV dads, he was the lead of two network shows (and the co-star of several others). If you're wondering why you've never heard of these series, it could be because you're obnoxiously young. But most likely, it's due to the fact that they fell completely off the radar once they were canceled.

Chandler's first crack at a lead television role came in 1991 via ABC's period drama "Homefront." Set in 1945 after the end of World War II, Chandler starred as Jeff Metcalf, a pitcher for the Cleveland baseball team now known as the Guardians who finds himself vying for the affections of college student Sarah Brewer (Alexandra Wilson), who's also being courted by his brother Hank (David Newsom). The series received critical praise and developed a small but passionate following during its first season. Thanks to the fans' enthusiasm, "Homefront" got a second season, but despite earning five Primetime Emmy nominations in 1993 (including one for Outstanding Drama Series), ABC axed it.

Chandler's next network TV series, "Early Edition," also acquired a passionate following, but fared much better in the ratings. The good-hearted sci-fi/fantasy series starred Chandler as Gary Hobson, a recently divorced stockbroker who moves into a hotel and quickly discovers his morning issue of the Chicago Sun-Times is being delivered a day early. Why? So that Gary can avert a looming tragedy. Yes, it's a screamingly obvious riff on "Quantum Leap" (and even incorporates time travel later in the series), but it's fun! Unfortunately, it's also completely unavailable to stream.