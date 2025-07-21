Friday Night Lights Reboot: Plot And More Confirmed Details

Again, as of this writing, no cast members have officially joined the "Friday Night Lights" reboot. Apart from Kyle Chandler, Connie Britton, Jesse Plemons, Zach Gilford, Jurnee Smollett, and Michael B. Jordan, the original show starred Minka Kelly (as cheerleader Lyla Garrity), Scott Porter (as the aforementioned injured player Jason Street), Taylor Kitsch (as the team's troubled fullback Tim Riggins), Aimee Teegarden (as Eric and Tami's daughter Julie), and Adrianne Palicki (as the hard-headed but smart Dillon teen Tyra Collette), just to name a few.

As recently as January 2025, Kitsch, who recently led the miniseries "American Primeval," weighed in on the possibility of returning as an older Tim. "I'm always flattered," Kitsch said of potentially participating in a reboot during an interview on SiriusXM's show The Spotlight. "Never say never. But I would come in and maybe do something for an episode. [But] I don't want to go and do the whole thing. I'd go and have fun, but I don't want to lead 'Friday Night Lights' or a reboot or anything." With that said, Kitsch also told People Magazine he'd be down for a cameo. As he put it, "If you wanted to put me as a visiting coach with two lines, I probably would do that, just for fun. I think that would be the most I would do, because I love the way we left it."

Britton also commented on a possible reboot in 2021 when she was starring in the first season of "The White Lotus," and she said she simply doesn't think that the original cast will even be necessary. "I don't see them going back into that story, at least with this cast," she said to Entertainment Tonight. "We know we've already had a movie, we already had this TV show, and then if they were to do it again with like, a whole different iteration of it, I don't know. I would think that would be sort of odd." Then, in 2023, Peter Berg said both Chandler and Britton have demurred when he's asked them about a reboot.

"I'll call Kyle Chandler or Connie Britton, who I like so much, and we'll be like, 'Yeah, but why?' It was a great relationship," Berg told Collider in an exclusive interview. "Why take the chance of coming back, and then we end up hating each other and make a really bad movie? It's tricky. It's like going back to a relationship. It doesn't always work."