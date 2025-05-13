The White Lotus Season 1 Originally Had A Completely Different Location

Given that the events of "The White Lotus" season 1 end in a tumultuous fashion for the characters, one would assume that any real-life location that the series would film in would be reluctant to be showcased. After all, the season (much like the following two seasons) begins with a flashforward, teasing a tragedy that took place in the resort, and concludes with the revelation of the tragedy. Naturally, the last thing any guests at a luxury resort would want to be reminded of is troubled hotel manager Armond (Murray Bartlett) getting stabbed to death by clawingly irritating and entitled guest Shane Patton (Jake Lacy) after defecating in his suitcase. However, the craftsmanship of the season, both on page and onscreen, was executed so well that viewers watching the series cannot help but pine for such luxurious vacations.

Advertisement

Marc Speichert, the chief commercial officer and executive vice president of The Four Seasons acknowledges that collaborating with HBO on "The White Lotus" was an absolute win in the long run. Speichert reflected as such to The Wall Street Journal:

"We wouldn't have gotten any business at the Maui resort during Covid without the show."

Although the Four Seasons declined to share how much in bookings "The White Lotus" helped bring, traffic to the Four Seasons' Sicily Hotel webpage surged 193% following the release of season 2, which was filmed at that resort. Companies may often get concerned at the prospect of being featured in films and television series that may portray them in a peculiar light, but at the end of the day, "The White Lotus" still showcases the visual splendor and alluring nature of such destinations, whether it be in Hawaii, Sicily, or Bangkok. Naturally, viewers will only grow more eager to visit for their own vacations. Let's just hope for their sake that their trips will be less dramatic than those of the guests we see in the series, especially compared to those we just witnessed in season 3.

Advertisement

All three seasons of "The White Lotus" are available to stream on Max.