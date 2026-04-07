One Of Billy Bob Thornton's Best Movies Became An Even Better TV Show

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There are many great books about football (Dan Jenkins' "Semi-Tough," George Plimpton's "Paper Lion," Dan Feldman's "'Cane Mutiny"), but the best book about the smashmouth sport digs into one thrilling, bruising, heartbreaking season on the high school gridiron.

Buzz Bissinger's "Friday Night Lights: A Town, a Team, and a Dream" tells the nonfiction tale of the 1988 Permian High School Panthers. The school isn't quite a Texas football powerhouse, but, up until that season, they'd won four state championships and were four-time runners-up. Not bad in a state where games on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday are treated as religious rites. High school ball, however, is different. More than college, it's a community affair. Locals watched these kids play Pop Warner, went to school with them, maybe taught them, saw them around town, and, even if they were total jerks, were proud of their achievements on the field since they represented their dot on the map.

Bissinger couldn't be more different from the people he wrote about in "Friday Night Lights." He's a native New Yorker, an Ivy League grad, and an aesthete with an avowed passion for designer clothes. But he won the confidence of Permian citizens and the kids, and he came away with a warts-and-all account of what football means, good and awful, in the U.S.

There are also many great movies about football, but I'm hard-pressed to think of one that tops director Peter Berg's "Friday Night Lights" adaptation starring Billy Bob Thornton. It can't termite its way into Permian like the book does, but Berg's hand-held approach immerses us in the hard-driving delirium of a tradition that means too much to everyone save for the kids. And while the NBC series it spawned might be even better, the film's unsentimental tone is truer to Bissinger's book.