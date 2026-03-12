A Group Of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy's Most Important Characters Vanished Into Thin Air

When "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy" launched in mid-January of 2026 – and you can read our review here – it came packaged as two shows in one. The series was set mostly on Earth, at the titular Academy where teenage aliens from across the galaxy would come to learn engineering, command skills, arts, sciences, and everything else that an aspiring Starfleet officer ought to know. The school had just reopened for the first time in over a century, so the series was about new beginnings and rebuilding the notorious optimism of "Star Trek." It was staged as a high-concept college drama.

At the same time, though, "Starfleet Academy" didn't want to lose the "Trek" part of "Star Trek," and had portions of the Academy Campus on board a starship called the U.S.S. Athena. The Athena would stay docked at the Academy's San Francisco campus, but would occasionally take to the stars, bringing cadets with it, offering them some hands-on deep-space training. And because the show featured a starship, it would also feature an adult bridge crew of actual officers. (At the time, we thought the Athena was the show's best decision.)

In the pilot episode, audiences got to see some of those officers. Perhaps most notably, one of the bridge officers was a character named Lieutenant Ya, played by actress Rebecca Quin. This was a casting coup, as Rebecca Quin is better known by her WWE in-ring wrestling name Becky Lynch. Audiences met the character in the "Starfleet Academy" pilot, "Kids These Days."

Frustratingly, though, Lynch only appeared in that one episode. The entire first season has elapsed — ten episodes in all — and Lynch didn't return to the bridge of the Athena. Indeed, none of the bridge officers did. An entire crew of characters has mysteriously gone missing.