Netflix's One Piece Season 2 Pays Homage To A Beloved Song

Mild spoilers ahead for "One Piece" season 2, episode 7, "Reindeer Shames."

Fan service gets a bad rep. At its worst, it brings a movie or TV show's plot to a halt so audiences can point at the screen and applaud a reference meant primarily for the most hardcore fans. At its best, however, it can enrich the world of the film or series and provide a little treat to those who recognize what's going on without distracting those who don't.

Netflix's live-action "One Piece" series takes the latter approach. For example, its season 2 premiere confirms a longtime fan theory via a brief background cameo that newcomers to the franchise could easily miss. For those familiar with Eiichiro Oda's original "One Piece" manga or its anime adaptation, though, it's great to see the character in question being brought into the fray much earlier than they are in the show's source material.

Be that as it may, season 2's biggest bit of fan service comes later on when the show pays homage to a beloved song. Specifically, in season 2, episode 7, titled "Reindeer Shames," we get a flashback that reveals the backstory for Tony Tony Chopper (as voiced by Mikaela Hoover), complete with characters performing a familiar tune. First, it's Dr. Hiriluk (Mark Harelik), who whistles the song while making coffee after rescuing Chopper the night before. Then, later on, it's Chopper who hums the song while joyfully reading a book.

The tune in question? "Doctor Tony Tony Chopper," a song that was previously performed by Ikue Ōtani and Mayumi Tanaka in character as animated versions of Chopper and "One Piece" protagonist Luffy. It's a cute, silly song explaining that Chopper is a doctor who can transform, which is why Luffy wants him to join his pirate crew.