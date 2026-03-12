Netflix's One Piece Season 2 Pays Homage To A Beloved Song
Mild spoilers ahead for "One Piece" season 2, episode 7, "Reindeer Shames."
Fan service gets a bad rep. At its worst, it brings a movie or TV show's plot to a halt so audiences can point at the screen and applaud a reference meant primarily for the most hardcore fans. At its best, however, it can enrich the world of the film or series and provide a little treat to those who recognize what's going on without distracting those who don't.
Netflix's live-action "One Piece" series takes the latter approach. For example, its season 2 premiere confirms a longtime fan theory via a brief background cameo that newcomers to the franchise could easily miss. For those familiar with Eiichiro Oda's original "One Piece" manga or its anime adaptation, though, it's great to see the character in question being brought into the fray much earlier than they are in the show's source material.
Be that as it may, season 2's biggest bit of fan service comes later on when the show pays homage to a beloved song. Specifically, in season 2, episode 7, titled "Reindeer Shames," we get a flashback that reveals the backstory for Tony Tony Chopper (as voiced by Mikaela Hoover), complete with characters performing a familiar tune. First, it's Dr. Hiriluk (Mark Harelik), who whistles the song while making coffee after rescuing Chopper the night before. Then, later on, it's Chopper who hums the song while joyfully reading a book.
The tune in question? "Doctor Tony Tony Chopper," a song that was previously performed by Ikue Ōtani and Mayumi Tanaka in character as animated versions of Chopper and "One Piece" protagonist Luffy. It's a cute, silly song explaining that Chopper is a doctor who can transform, which is why Luffy wants him to join his pirate crew.
Tony Tony Chopper is the heart and soul of One Piece season 2
The live-action "One Piece" adaptation tends to feature two types of fan service. Most notably, it often introduces characters or elements in chronological order, as opposed to when they first showed up in the "One Piece" manga or anime. This is what led to Bartolomeo appearing in season 2, as well as why things like Nika the Sun God and God Valley are mentioned in the second season. But as much as fans enjoy being able to appreciate these references, they also serve to make the show's universe feel bigger and lived-in, regardless of whether you're familiar with its source material or not.
The other kind of fan service takes the form of stuff like the "Doctor Tony Tony Chopper" song, a meta reference to the larger "One Piece" franchise. There's no in-world equivalent or use of the song, but it's still a nice nod to longtime fans, as well as a harmless little tune that the characters can hum to themselves. Is it distracting? No. Does the show grind to a halt to attempt and make the song feel significant? Absolutely not, which is why it works. You either recognize it and appreciate the gesture or you accept it as part of the series' world-building and leave it at that.
As for the tune itself, it's adorable and it reveals who Chopper is as a character. The song is all about Chopper's skills and powers, along with the fun he's going to have traveling with Luffy and the others, and how well they all fit together as friends. Now, if only we could get Mikaela Hoover and the live-action Luffy himself, Iñaki Godoy, to cover it ...
"One Piece" season 2 is streaming on Netflix.