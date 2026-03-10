Netflix's One Piece Season 2 Confirms A Longtime Franchise Fan Theory

Heavy spoilers ahead for the "One Piece" anime and manga.

It's a great time to be a fan of the "One Piece" franchise. The "One Piece" anime is about to kickstart the highly anticipated Elbaph arc, while the original manga just finished up the longest and most epic flashback in the entire story. And now, we're getting the second season of the surprisingly great live-action "One Piece" adaptation.

Netflix's live-action "One Piece" does the impossible and manage to retain the ridiculously cartoony elements of Eiichiro Oda's manga without breaking your suspension of disbelief. Whether it's someone hiding machine guns in their powdered wig, an otter assassin riding a vulture into battle, or a talking reindeer doctor, the "One Piece" world is just as fantastical in live-action as it is in other mediums.

And yet, as faithful as the series is, it's the changes the live-action "One Piece" makes to its source material that stand out the most. Notably, the show adapts the manga chronologically. Whereas Oda's manga tends to reveal crucial events long after they occurred or introduce characters after they've secretly already become part of the story, the live-action series simply includes these things explicitly from the start.

Consider, for example, how Netflix's "One Piece" makes Garp (Vincent Regan), the grandfather of our guy Luffy (Iñaki Godoy), a recurring character throughout its first season, well before his connection to Luffy is revealed in the original manga and anime. Season 2 only doubles down on that approach, mostly notably with a blink-and-you-miss-it moment in the season premiere. There, we see a young man who's clearly meant to be Sabo, the Flame Emperor and Luffy's sworn brother — something that aligns with a longstanding fan theory that Sabo discretely appeared in the "One Piece" manga prior to his formal introduction.