Barry Keoghan's Star-Studded Apple TV Miniseries Deserves More Attention

At any point between 1920 and 1979, Barry Keoghan would've been a movie star. You can glam the boy up, but that's a waste of a face that was etched by a difficult childhood and rearranged to rough perfection in amateur boxing rings. If the physiognomy is fascinating, those piercing blue eyes are pure seduction. Hollywood doesn't have much use for rough beauty nowadays, but Keoghan's mien is an exquisitely contoured aphrodisiac. He would've been right at home with Bogie, Robert Mitchum, and vintage Mickey Rourke.

Koeghan can carry off a lead as he proved in Emerald Fennell's "Saltburn," but for now, he's mostly wowing viewers as an ensemble player. He received an Academy Award nomination and a BAFTA nod for Best Supporting Actor as the ill-fated Dominic Kearney in Martin McDonagh's "The Banshees of Inisherin," and his character also met an unfortunate end as a boat hand in Christopher Nolan's "Dunkirk." Meanwhile, it would appear that his career is about to receive a massive boost with the sequel to Matt Reeves' "The Batman," where he's expected to return as The Joker.

Everything's coming up Keoghan, so, with highly anticipated films like "Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man" and Sam Mendes' "The Beatles — A Four-Film Cinematic Event" (in which he'll play Ringo Starr) on the horizon, now would be an excellent time to catch up with his terrific performance in "Masters of the Air." The third part of Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks' World War II TV dramas (following "Band of Brothers" and "The Pacific"), the miniseries, which is currently streaming on Apple TV, didn't generate quite as much critical heat as the other two. Still, it's an immensely compelling, historically accurate depiction of aerial warfare in the ETO, and Keoghan is aces in it.