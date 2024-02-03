Is Apple TV's Masters Of The Air Historically Accurate?

The World War II drama series "Masters of the Air," created by John Shiban and John Orloff and currently airing on AppleTV+, takes place in 1943 and follows USAAF majors as they are transferred to England to aid the Allied war effort. Austin Butler plays Major Gale Cleven and Callum Turner plays Major John Egan, both real-life USAAF pilots, and the series is based on the biographical book "Masters of the Air: America's Bomber Boys Who Fought the Air War Against Nazi Germany," written by Donald L. Miller.

"Masters of the Air" was also co-produced by Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg, who previously oversaw the WWII drama shows "Band of Brothers" and "The Pacific" after collaborating on the 1998 film "Saving Private Ryan." These two men love harrowing tales of soldiers and seem hellbent on recreating the 1940s soldiers' experience on film as accurately as possible. Hanks also wrote and starred in the WWII thriller "Greyhound," which was especially replete with technical details, its cameras lingering over control panels and strategy maps as if they were the sexiest thing imaginable. Verisimilitude is the word of the day.

The creative team and the concurrent prestige of "Masters of the Air," then, might lead a viewer to assume that it is 100% historically and technically accurate. But just how accurate is it, according to the experts? USA Today recently spoke with the book's author, Donald L. Miller, a Ph.D.-holding professor from the University of Maryland, and he ran down what "Masters of the Air" got right and what it fudged for the sake of drama.