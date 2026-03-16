Foundation Co-Creator David S. Goyer Made An Underrated Sci-Fi Series Featuring A Star Trek Veteran

Apple TV's "Foundation" might be based on Isaac Asimov's eponymous science fiction series, but the credit for its ambitious storytelling goes to series creators David S. Goyer and Josh Friedman. In fact, Goyer made it a point to bring levity to Asimov's epic tale, as the interplay between serious drama and dark humor lends to a more compelling saga. Also, Asimov's "Foundation" was deemed impossible to adapt, but Goyer and co. did it anyway — and the results speak for themselves three seasons in, with a fourth on the way. That said, "Foundation" isn't the first sci-fi series Goyer has adapted for television. He also created ABC's "FlashForward" alongside Brannon Braga (a key creative force behind the "Star Trek" franchise), which is based on Robert J. Sawyer's 1999 novel of the same name.

Sawyer's novel places scientific curiosity front and center. His "FlashForward" questions the arbitrary nature of morality while exploring the concepts of free will and determinism. Complex theories on quantum mechanics are put forward to mull over the state of the world in a dystopian future, with religious dogma interjecting to claim scientific feats as miracles. Goyer, however, doesn't bother with these dense specifics. Instead, he opts for a full-blown mystery-box approach by switching out Sawyer's physicist protagonist for one that works for the F.B.I.

Special agents Mark Benford (Joseph Fiennes) and Demetri Noh (John Cho, who played Hikaru Sulu in the "Star Trek" reboot films) work together to make sense of a baffling phenomenon where nearly every human being loses consciousness for two minutes on a certain date. This blackout period is riddled with visions, or flashforwards, of a possible future shared by all.

While this sounds pretty intriguing, is Goyer's "FlashForward" any good?