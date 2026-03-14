Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Is The Greatest Argument For The Return Of Long TV Seasons

The first season of "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy" (read our review here) just concluded with the episode "Rubincon," ending the first round of episodes with a violent climactic confrontation between the school's director, Captain Nahla Ake (Holly Hunter), and the Klingon/Tellarite terrorist Nus Braka (Paul Giamatti). It also wrapped up a subplot involving Caleb (Sandro Rosta), a cadet who was taken by Captain Ake from his Federation-hating mother (Tatiana Maslany) when he was still very young. Caleb, his mother, and Captain Ake had to contend with the fact that the Federation may not be as bad as it once was and that Captain Ake has been attempting contrition ever since separating mother and son. That subplot was introduced in the show's pilot.

Audiences, however, didn't have to wait very long for that conclusion. Although the first season of "Starfleet Academy" takes place over the course of an entire school year, it was still only 10 episodes long, and took less than three months to air. Indeed, most modern "Star Trek" shows have had much shorter seasons than back in the glory days of "Star Trek" in the 1990s. These days, a season is 10 episodes. In 1991, a season was a whopping 26 episodes, and would air weekly from late September through mid-June, the length of a school year.

Some "Star Trek" shows have been able to get away with briefer seasons. "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" is an episodic program, so its brief seasons can still feature a lot of genre variety. It also helps that it's a pointedly whimsical show, practically a comedy. "Starfleet Academy," though, is more about the year-long college experience, and would benefit, more than any of the modern "Star Trek" shows, from a school-year-length season.