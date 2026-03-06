Star Trek: Starfleet Academy: Sam's New Memories Explained

In the "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy" episode "The Life of the Stars," the holographic cadet Sam (Kerrice Brooks) had to return to her home planet of Kasq for a mental reprogramming. She had recently witnessed a horrible attack that involved the death of a friend, and her holographic brain, created only a few months earlier, couldn't handle the stress. Sam's Kasqian programmers and the Doctor (Robert Picardo) agree that the best way to overhaul Sam's brain is to give her the tools she needs to process trauma; that is: a 17-year childhood. They "reboot" Sam as a baby, and the Doctor (also a hologram) agrees to raise her from infancy through her teen years. Luckily, Sam and the Doctor are both holograms, so this process only takes a few weeks.

In the following episode, "300th Night," Sam returns to Starfleet Academy with two sets of memories. She still remembers her first few months of life at the Academy, where she developed her childlike and ultra-positive personality, but now she also remembers 17 years of simulated childhood that she experienced on Kasq.

In "300th Night," Sam has definitely changed. She suddenly found herself completely embarrassed by her first months of life, the way a human might feel embarrassed by the silly or foolish things they did and said as a small child. She doesn't like her old self, and her friend Caleb (Sandro Rosta) has to reassure her that she was cool, funny, and helpful, and that she has nothing to be embarrassed about. Still, Sam is suddenly infused with a healthy dose of adolescent ennui. When someone later points out that she's doing something that is out of character, Sam bitterly responds with a "you don't know me" accusation. Finally, Sam is a teenager.