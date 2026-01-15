Why The Voice Of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy's USS Athena Computer Sounds Familiar

This article contains spoilers for "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy" season 1, episodes 1 and 2 — "Kids These Days" and "Beta Test."

Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau's YA-flavored "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy" has a cast for the ages. It mixes some of the biggest names out there (namely, Holly Hunter and Paul Giamatti) with returning franchise players like Tig Notaro's Jett Reno and Robert Picardo's The Doctor, complete with a handful of reliable supporting players and a solid collection of relative newbies. Apart from this, "Starfleet Academy" also pays tribute to legendary franchise characters with a giant wall of names that features some serious Easter egg power for the eagle-eyed fan. (And does "Star Trek" have any other kinds of fans?)

Apart from all this, the show also features certain cameos that are trickier to spot. For instance, a truly dedicated viewer might recognize the voice of USS Athena's computer as none other than writer and actor Brit Marling, whose impeccable sci-fi pedigree makes her the perfect choice for the role.