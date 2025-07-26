Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Reveals How It's Paying Tribute To Legendary Franchise Characters

Paramount recently released a series of images for their upcoming show "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy," and Trekkies are already poring over them, looking for clues, details, and character quirks that might more closely inform them as to what kind of series we'll be looking forward to. The cast for the series has already been announced, and it will include Kerrice Brooks, Bella Shepard, George Hawkins, Karim Diané, Zoë Steiner, and Sandro Rosta as its central Starfleet Cadets. None of their characters' names have been released yet, but we'll know them soon enough.

The cast will also include Tig Notaro, reprising her role as Jett Reno from "Star Trek: Discovery," as well as Robert Picardo, reprising his role as The Doctor from "Star Trek: Voyager." Trekkies can tell you that "Voyager" is set a good 815 years before the 32nd century of "Starfleet Academy," but the Doctor is a hologram and, as we now see, more or less immortal. "Starfleet Academy" will also star Holly Hunter as the head of the school and Paul Giamatti as a mysterious villain. There will also be parts for Oded Fehr, Mary Wiseman (from "Discovery"), Gina Yashere, Tatiana Maslany, and Becky Lynch. This new "Starfleet Academy" series certainly isn't lacking in characters or star power.

Apart from Picardo, there don't seem to be too many "legacy" characters on "Starfleet Academy." It seems, though, that many familiar "Star Trek" characters will be remembered into the 32nd century of the franchise, as one can see in the above photo. The picture sees two cadets, played by Rosta and Steiner, standing in front of a wall of names, likely a tribute to Starfleet heroes of the past. Sharp-eyed Trekkies will likely be able to recognize many of them. Here's what we could spot: