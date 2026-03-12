Netflix's One Piece Season 2 Secretly Introduces A Future Member Of The Straw Hat Pirates

"One Piece" is now the best-selling comic series of all time, tied with "Superman," and for good reason. One of Eiichiro Oda's greatest strengths is writing characters that are archetypal on the surface (the funny one, the coward, the broody one), yet have enough nuance, depth, and development to feel like real people. Every member of the Straw Hat Pirates is fun to see, has a tragic backstory, and is essential to the story. Together, they are what make "One Piece" an epic journey worth embarking on.

The problem is that, as important as these characters are, most of them aren't introduced until much later in the story. Of the 10 members of the crew, one doesn't show up until episode 337, and one doesn't join the crew until episode 981. Thankfully, Netflix's live-action adaptation doesn't have those issues.

This show has taken a different approach when it comes to the timeline of "One Piece. "It brings in several characters and moments that are revealed much later, but alluded to have happened near the start of the story. That means introducing characters that won't play a big part in the story for several hundred episodes. For example, "One Piece" season 2 proves a popular fan theory in episode 1 by showing a character earlier than in the manga.

But that's nothing compared to the big debut of a future member of the Straw Hat Pirates. Episode 2 shows a brief flashback to when the giant whale Laboon was, but a baby who loved listening to some pirates play him music. Among them is a tall man with an afro and a fantastic voice. The show doesn't pay much attention to him, but longtime fans know him as the future musician of the Straw Hat Pirates, Brook.

Huge spoilers for the anime ahead.