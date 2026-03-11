The Mandalorian And Grogu Features A Key Change For The Star Wars Bounty Hunter (And It Makes Sense)
Din Djarin and his trusty little pal Grogu are getting ready to make the jump to the big screen. After spending three seasons on Disney+, "The Mandalorian and Grogu" is bringing the duo to a theater near you this summer, marking the first "Star Wars" movie in nearly seven years. Even though "The Mandalorian" season 3 felt like a perfect series finale, the adventures of Mando and Baby Yoda are far from over. The shape of those adventures is also going to change in a key way.
In a recent interview with Empire, series star Pedro Pascal, who voices Mando but is just one of the actors who play him in "The Mandalorian" beneath the armor, discussed how the movie will shift things for the duo. "It only felt like the ending of a particular chapter," Pascal said of the season 3 finale. As for the next chapter? It's going to see Mando and Grogu doing work exclusively for the good guys, as it were. Here's what Pascal had to say about it:
"They open up the opportunity for him to continue his best work as a bounty hunter, but just working for the good guys. Combining skill and morality. Whereas when we meet him first, it's simply skill, and beskar, and [the Mandalorian] Creed. Through his relationship to Grogu, there is an expansion of his heart and a disarming of his armour, so to speak, that leads him to fight for what he knows is right."
"The Mandalorian" season 3 finale tied up loose ends and set up the future. In the episode, Mando agreed to take on missions for the New Republic at Adelphi Base, rather than merely working for whoever was paying for his services, regardless of their affiliation.
The Mandalorian and Grogu is picking up where the show left off
There are plenty of great bounty hunters and mercenaries in the "Star Wars" galaxy. Din Djarin is absolutely one of them. When we first met him in "The Mandalorian" season 1, he was just a bounty hunter making his way in a sort of lawless galaxy, trying to put itself together after the fall of the Empire. Morality didn't enter into it much.
However, from the moment he met Grogu, something changed. There's a reason he didn't hand the little guy over in the first place, and ever since, Mando has been on a bit of a hero's journey. Season 3 sort of completed that arc, firmly defining the character's moral compass. He's now working for the New Republic in an attempt to put his skills to good use for the galaxy, rather than purely for personal gain. While many plot details for "The Mandalorian and Grogu" remain under wraps, the official synopsis for the movie hints at what Pedro Pascal is getting at:
The evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu.
Whether this shift for Mando is satisfying in practice remains to be seen, but it's hard to say it doesn't track. Director Jon Favreau may not be building to a specific ending in "The Mandalorian," but he was very deliberately guiding this character arc from the beginning. Based on what Pascal is saying, it all sounds like a logical continuation for these characters.
Din Djarin can show a different sort of bounty hunter in the Star Wars galaxy
From the show's earliest days, Mando became something of a father figure to Grogu. Now, Grogu is his apprentice, given that he's no longer traveling the path of the Jedi. "The Book of Boba Fett" offered a hard reset for Mando and Grogu, offering a chance for the two to join forces once again. Instead of becoming a Jedi, Mando must now train Grogu in the ways of the Mandalorian and bounty hunters.
Still, Din Djarin clearly feels as though he has a responsibility to guide Grogu in a morally defensible way. "The kid will live centuries beyond me. I won't always be around to protect him," Mando says in the trailer, suggesting that he's trying to give Grogu the tools he needs to survive, as any good father would.
This could all serve to show us bounty hunters in a way we've never quite seen them before in "Star Wars." So often, these characters are depicted as either morally grey or outright criminals. Darth Vader trusted Boba Fett a great deal, leading him to do a lot of dirty work for the Empire. They go where the money leads them.
In stark contrast, this new movie will show us what bounty hunting looks like while operating within a set of rules that actively work for the New Republic and against the remnants of the Empire, money be damned. Again, it's hard to say whether this shift will pay off, but it's hard to argue that it isn't a logical next step in light of everything that happened before this movie. We'll see how it all plays out soon enough.
"The Mandalorian and Grogu" hits theaters on May 22, 2026.