The Mandalorian And Grogu Features A Key Change For The Star Wars Bounty Hunter (And It Makes Sense)

Din Djarin and his trusty little pal Grogu are getting ready to make the jump to the big screen. After spending three seasons on Disney+, "The Mandalorian and Grogu" is bringing the duo to a theater near you this summer, marking the first "Star Wars" movie in nearly seven years. Even though "The Mandalorian" season 3 felt like a perfect series finale, the adventures of Mando and Baby Yoda are far from over. The shape of those adventures is also going to change in a key way.

In a recent interview with Empire, series star Pedro Pascal, who voices Mando but is just one of the actors who play him in "The Mandalorian" beneath the armor, discussed how the movie will shift things for the duo. "It only felt like the ending of a particular chapter," Pascal said of the season 3 finale. As for the next chapter? It's going to see Mando and Grogu doing work exclusively for the good guys, as it were. Here's what Pascal had to say about it:

"They open up the opportunity for him to continue his best work as a bounty hunter, but just working for the good guys. Combining skill and morality. Whereas when we meet him first, it's simply skill, and beskar, and [the Mandalorian] Creed. Through his relationship to Grogu, there is an expansion of his heart and a disarming of his armour, so to speak, that leads him to fight for what he knows is right."

"The Mandalorian" season 3 finale tied up loose ends and set up the future. In the episode, Mando agreed to take on missions for the New Republic at Adelphi Base, rather than merely working for whoever was paying for his services, regardless of their affiliation.