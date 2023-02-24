Jon Favreau Is Not Building To A Specific Ending In The Mandalorian

When you're in charge of one of the most popular shows currently on television and produced by the biggest entertainment conglomerate on the planet, I suppose you can get away with scoffing at silly things like "plans" and "endings."

Jon Favreau has guided "The Mandalorian" from a brand-new show without any pre-existing characters to lean on for support (in the early going, at least) into arguably Disney's highest priority among the entire "Star Wars" universe. Even despite a few bumps along the way, like the weird moral panics surrounding Grogu devouring unfertilized eggs, or the deepfake Luke Skywalker tech they used to de-age Mark Hamill, or the bizarre choice to have Mando and Baby Yoda invade "The Book of Boba Fett" and risk confusing viewers who didn't watch the spin-off series, it's abundantly clear that audiences have responded to this story in an overwhelmingly positive fashion.

So why let the good times end any time soon? That's apparently the approach that Favreau is taking to the upcoming season of "The Mandalorian" (and beyond), which will feature Mando traveling to the planet of Mandalore in search of atonement. During a recent podcast appearance, the creator was asked whether we're beginning to approach the end of the line and whether he has mapped out a conclusion for the entire series in the first place. According to Favreau, fans can rest assured that we'll be getting plenty more adventures to come. Now whether that's a good or bad thing, of course, depends entirely on your point of view. What's more "Star Wars" than that?