Jon Favreau Is Not Building To A Specific Ending In The Mandalorian
When you're in charge of one of the most popular shows currently on television and produced by the biggest entertainment conglomerate on the planet, I suppose you can get away with scoffing at silly things like "plans" and "endings."
Jon Favreau has guided "The Mandalorian" from a brand-new show without any pre-existing characters to lean on for support (in the early going, at least) into arguably Disney's highest priority among the entire "Star Wars" universe. Even despite a few bumps along the way, like the weird moral panics surrounding Grogu devouring unfertilized eggs, or the deepfake Luke Skywalker tech they used to de-age Mark Hamill, or the bizarre choice to have Mando and Baby Yoda invade "The Book of Boba Fett" and risk confusing viewers who didn't watch the spin-off series, it's abundantly clear that audiences have responded to this story in an overwhelmingly positive fashion.
So why let the good times end any time soon? That's apparently the approach that Favreau is taking to the upcoming season of "The Mandalorian" (and beyond), which will feature Mando traveling to the planet of Mandalore in search of atonement. During a recent podcast appearance, the creator was asked whether we're beginning to approach the end of the line and whether he has mapped out a conclusion for the entire series in the first place. According to Favreau, fans can rest assured that we'll be getting plenty more adventures to come. Now whether that's a good or bad thing, of course, depends entirely on your point of view. What's more "Star Wars" than that?
'I love for these stories to go on and on'
Jon Favreau is a man with few worries about job security these days, now that his stint with the Marvel Cinematic Universe appears to be behind him and he can focus entirely on building out "The Mandalorian" even further. He and fellow "Star Wars" architect Dave Filoni have transformed one successful show into a mini shared universe of its own, expanding to spin-offs like "The Book of Boba Fett" and the live-action "Ahsoka" series. With so many spinning plates in the air, maybe it stands to reason that landing this plane wouldn't be an immediate concern.
During a recent interview with Total Film, Favreau addressed whether he already has an ending for Mando and Grogu in mind:
"No, I don't –- I think the beauty of this is that it's a middle chapter of a much larger story. And though we'll have resolution over time with these characters, I think that how these characters fit into the larger scope and scale, but it's not like there's a finale that we're building to that I have in mind. Quite the contrary, I love for these stories to go on and on. And so these characters potentially could be with us for a while, and I really love telling stories in their voice, and I love the way the adventures unfold and I'm looking forward to doing much more."
That certainly checks out, with season 4 already in the works and with who knows how many more hours to come after that. Now, is this a case of a studio being unwilling to kill its golden goose, or is there enough actual story to justify such a commitment? That's the question!
"The Mandalorian" season 3 premieres on Disney+ March 1, 2023.