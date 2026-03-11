Jessie Buckley's Underseen Apple TV Sci-Fi Movie With Riz Ahmed Needs Another Look

Love. It is, as Jack Jones croons at the outset of every "The Love Boat" episode, exciting and new — and he should know! Jones was married six times throughout his 86 years on this planet! As for what is love, according to German pop artist Haddaway, the answer is "Baby, don't hurt me ... no more," which I don't find particularly helpful. Playing the role of rock-and-roll advice columnist who ruined Van Halen, Sammy Hagar once tackled the question, "How do I know when it's love?" His reply? "I can't tell you, but it lasts forever." Not the most useful response I've ever heard.

If you want to get at the true meaning of love, you could always read Shakespeare, John Keats, or Norman Mailer, or you could turn to the movies, where, at least in romantic comedies, people find their true love via "meet cute" encounters. If, however, you want to get under the hood of love to see if the idea of lifelong soul mates holds water, Michel Gondry and Charlie Kaufman's "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind" is right there. The science fiction rom-com ultimately comes to a melancholy conclusion, but, in a perverse way, holds that heartbreak is its own reward.

Christos Nikou's "Fingernails," currently streaming on Apple TV, heads down a similar sci-fi route. His scenario revolves around a lab test where couples each submit a fingernail to determine whether or not they're meant for each other. Produced by Cate Blanchett, it boasts a terrific cast in Jessie Buckley, Riz Ahmed, Jeremy Allen White, and Luke Wilson. But while "Fingernails" received mixed-to-good reviews, it got lost in the 2023 awards season shuffle. Perhaps now's the time for the film to find its audience.