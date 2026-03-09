Two Big Bang Theory Stars Starred In A Cult Comedy That Pokes Fun At Oscar Nominations

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Imagine my surprise when I queued up Christopher Guest's 2006 comedy "For Your Consideration" on Netflix and spotted two of the stars of "The Big Bang Theory." That's right: This cult-classic comedy, which focuses on Oscar nominations and skewers actors who want them too badly, features Simon Helberg and Kevin Sussman, the men who play Howard Wolowitz and Stuart Bloom on "The Big Bang Theory," in teeny tiny supporting roles.

Sussman shows up as the director of a commercial and Helberg pops up as a junior talent agent, but because these two were relative unknowns at the time, they're admittedly overshadowed by the film's unbelievably funny cast. Harry Shearer, whom you probably recognize whenever he speaks as one of the voices from "The Simpsons" (he plays characters like Mr. Burns, Waylon Smithers, Principal Skinner, and Ned Flanders, just to name a few), portrays stage actor and hot dog commercial mascot Victor Allen Miller. Parker Posey plays Callie Webb, a self-serious ingenue who wants to score an Oscar nod for playing a closeted queer woman in the clumsily titled movie "Home for Purim." And, of course, the late, great Catherine O'Hara plays the perfectly named Marilyn Hack, an actress whose star is fading but who also gets some rumored Oscar attention for playing the dying matriarch in "Home for Purim."

Again, it's generous to say that Helberg and Sussman even play "supporting" roles; they're barely in the movie, but it's still incredibly funny to see these two future co-stars pop up (particularly because "The Big Bang Theory" kicked off its run on CBS just one year later in 2007). We'll come back to Helberg, Sussman, and their unexpected casting situation on "The Big Bang Theory," but what is "For Your Consideration" about, and why is it a perfect watch during awards season?