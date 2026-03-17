This Historical Heist Thriller TV Show With A Harry Potter Star Is A Hulu Must-Watch

As individuals living in the age of streaming, we are both blessed and cursed with a preponderance of films and TV series begging for our attention. And because the whole streaming model is predicated on streamers offering a never-ending supply of media, we often wind up with projects that leave us scratching our heads, wondering how on earth they got green-lit and who're they even meant for. Enter "The Artful Dodger," a show that I'm half-convinced was engineered in a lab specifically for me and the dozens of other weirdos who simply can't get enough of this splendid confection of a series.

What's "The Artful Dodger," you ask? For starters, it's an "Oliver Twist" spin-off about its namesake, aka Jack Dawkins, one of the many kiddos forced into a life of crime due to their circumstances in Charles Dickens' classic London-set novel. But it's also a swooning period piece romantic dramedy that deals heavily with class tensions and gender roles ... which is to say, it's something "Bridgerton" fans should absolutely get a kick out of. At the same time, it's a show that could match the acclaimed Clive Owen-led series "The Knick" when it comes to realistically portraying the ghastly nature of historical surgical practices and doing its research on niche medical topics. And did I mention it's a zany heist thriller series that touches on the European colonization of Australia (and co-stars "Harry Potter" movie franchise veteran David Thewlis)?

Again, I don't entirely understand how "The Artful Dodger" creators David Maher, James McNamara, and David Taylor got the go-ahead to begin with, much less how their series has scored multiple seasons on Hulu. Actually, that's not true: It's because this show is kind of amazing and a must-watch for anyone who thinks it sounds remotely intriguing.