Dylan O'Brien's The Maze Runner Movies, Ranked

What do young adult novel adaptations, post-apocalyptic movies, and films involving shadowy corporations messing around unscrupulously have in common? For one thing, they're all a dime a dozen. For another, they're all aspects of the trilogy of films adapted from "The Maze Runner," a series of novels by author James Dashner.

Like so much YA fiction from the '00s, Dasher's novels gained a passionately loyal fan following, leading to 20th Century Fox becoming interested in developing them for the big screen in the hope that the studio would have its very own "Hunger Games." The parallels between both franchises are certainly there on the surface: preteen-to-older-teen heroes being forced to participate in deadly encounters while fighting the scourge of authoritarianism. However, where "Hunger Games" and its films are far more politically and philosophically-minded, "The Maze Runner" goes in a much more genre flick direction. It's one of the best cinematic video game movies that's not actually adapted from a video game.

That is thanks to director Wes Ball, the guru behind all three films, lending them an impressive continuity of tone and style in an era where such things as a solid, three-and-done trilogy was already going out of fashion. With his VFX background, technical know-how, and unadorned approach to filmmaking, Ball makes his "Maze Runner" films into a coherent and satisfying three-movie narrative, while also allowing each installment to look and feel distinctive.

That makes ranking the three films both supremely easy and deceptively hard, because how one feels about them comes down much more to personal preference. Suffice to say, if you choose to take the leap into the labyrinth of "Maze Runner," you're gonna find something in it to like. For now, get on your marks, get set, and crank up the volume (just don't Crank out) with the following ranking from least-best to best-best.