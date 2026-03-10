Why Miss All Sunday From Netflix's One Piece Season 2 Looks So Familiar
The Straw Hats are back! After a fairly long break, "One Piece" season 2 has arrived on Netflix. Based on one of the best selling comic books in history, the series brings the franchise to life after fans had previously enjoyed it for years on the page, as well as in animated form. This season, even more beloved characters have arrived in live-action, including none other than Miss All Sunday.
The character has a long history in the franchise. Miss All Sunday, also known as Nico Robin, aka "Devil Child" and the "Light of the Revolution," is the archaeologist of the Straw Hat Pirates. She's also one of the senior officers of the Straw Hat Grand Fleet and the seventh member of the crew. In the show, she's played by Lera Abova.
Fans of the manga and the anime believed the "Once Piece" live-action cast was downright perfect, with Inaki Godoy leading the way as Monkey D. Luffy. Abova figures to be another welcome addition, but viewers might also be wondering why she looks familiar. Before getting into why that's the case, let's go over what "One Piece" season 2 is about. The official synopsis reads as follows:
Luffy and the Straw Hats set sail for the extraordinary Grand Line — a legendary stretch of sea where danger and wonder await at every turn. As they journey through this unpredictable realm in search of the world's greatest treasure, they'll encounter bizarre islands and a host of formidable new enemies.
Abova started her career as a model but transitioned into acting a handful of years ago. But her role as Miss All Sunday is unquestionably her most high-profile gig to date.
Lera Abova's previous credits include Bumper in Berlin and Luc Besson's Anna
"Just to see everything and to be here is kind of surreal because this whole new world was opened up to me" Lera Abova said during Netflix's Geeked Week in 2024. "A world of such loyal fans who follow every step of every character. Every battle is important to them. And I think being here as one of the most iconic characters in this universe is just...I cannot really quite describe it."
Abova's role in "One Piece" is a big deal for her since her career in Hollywood is, in many ways, still in its infancy. Abova's first role came in 2019's action movie "Anna" which is, sad to say, not considered one of director Luc Besson's best movies. After that, she played DJ Das Boot in Peacock's "Pitch Perfect" TV spin-off "Bumper in Berlin."
In another unfortunate turn of events, Peacock canceled "Bumper in Berlin" after just one season, so that was a brief endeavor for Abova. More recently, she appeared in the Netflix action/thriller movie "Exterritorial" from director Christian Zübert. That was just part of a one-two punch for Abova last year, as she also appeared in director Ethan Coen's noir comedy "Honey Don't!" alongside Margaret Qualley and Aubrey Plaza.
Abova might only have a short list of acting credits to date, but "One Piece" is undoubtedly going to raise her profile and we'll likely be seeing more of her in the years to come.
"One Piece" season 2 is streaming now on Netflix.