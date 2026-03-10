Why Miss All Sunday From Netflix's One Piece Season 2 Looks So Familiar

The Straw Hats are back! After a fairly long break, "One Piece" season 2 has arrived on Netflix. Based on one of the best selling comic books in history, the series brings the franchise to life after fans had previously enjoyed it for years on the page, as well as in animated form. This season, even more beloved characters have arrived in live-action, including none other than Miss All Sunday.

The character has a long history in the franchise. Miss All Sunday, also known as Nico Robin, aka "Devil Child" and the "Light of the Revolution," is the archaeologist of the Straw Hat Pirates. She's also one of the senior officers of the Straw Hat Grand Fleet and the seventh member of the crew. In the show, she's played by Lera Abova.

Fans of the manga and the anime believed the "Once Piece" live-action cast was downright perfect, with Inaki Godoy leading the way as Monkey D. Luffy. Abova figures to be another welcome addition, but viewers might also be wondering why she looks familiar. Before getting into why that's the case, let's go over what "One Piece" season 2 is about. The official synopsis reads as follows:

Luffy and the Straw Hats set sail for the extraordinary Grand Line — a legendary stretch of sea where danger and wonder await at every turn. As they journey through this unpredictable realm in search of the world's greatest treasure, they'll encounter bizarre islands and a host of formidable new enemies.

Abova started her career as a model but transitioned into acting a handful of years ago. But her role as Miss All Sunday is unquestionably her most high-profile gig to date.