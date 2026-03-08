George R.R. Martin Is A Big Fan Of This Popular Yet Divisive Chuck Lorre Sitcom

Author George R.R. Martin, who penned the series of novels titled "A Song of Ice and Fire" — which served as the source material for, of course, HBO's series "Game of Thrones" — has a favorite Chuck Lorre sitcom. So, does it surprise you to learn that the writer and producer really, really loves "The Big Bang Theory?" (Honestly, it did surprise me.)

In a 2018 question-and-answer feature with The New York Times, where various staffers got to ask him questions, Martin named several books and TV shows he was enjoying at that time, including "Better Call Saul," the "Breaking Bad" spin-off that was direct competition against "Game of Thrones" at the Emmys during this timeframe. Along with HBO classics like "The Sopranos," "Rome," and "The Deuce," Martin specifically mentioned Lorre's sitcom about nerds. "I love all of those, love some comedies. 'Big Bang Theory,' I think, is my favorite current comedy," he said.

To Martin's credit, he was pretty consistent about this. Back in 2012, author, screenwriter, and podcaster Mark Stay wrote a blog post about how he initially didn't like "The Big Bang Theory" one bit, only for Martin to basically convince him to watch it. "As you might imagine, Mr. Martin revealed himself to be an intelligent man of great taste ... and he just loved "Big Bang Theory,'" Stay wrote. "How could this be? Two smart people whom I like and respect both fans of a show that leaves me cold. Is it me? Do I have some kind of comedy gene missing?" (The second person was a colleague.) Stay then watched it and changed his tune, deciding he liked it after all.

Martin's love for "The Big Bang Theory," incidentally, is mutual — "Game of Thrones" came up multiple times on the long-running series.