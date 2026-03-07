A Little Known Stephen King Horror Movie Starring Ron Perlman Has A Spooky Premise

Stephen King is the only author I can think of who can write a bestselling novel that, over 20 years later, could be considered "forgotten." King simply cannot quiet his imagination. Every experience in his life, from a trip to a local motorcycle mechanic to nearly getting killed by an out-of-control minivan, is potential grist for at least a short story, if not a novel. This is why King connects so strongly with his vast readership; we all experience mundanity and tragedy, but most of us don't immediately spin macabre tales out of these events.

The problem with King as a reader of his work (it's certainly not a problem for King) is that his books are guaranteed bestsellers the second they're published, and sometimes the next book is only months away. Sometimes two come out at once, as was the case in 1996 with "Desperation" and "The Regulators" (the latter written under King's pseudonym Richard Bachman), which are "mirror" novels involving the malevolent entity Tak. Having just completed his serialized masterpiece "The Green Mile," I hoped King was on a heater when I cracked the spine of "Desperation" in the fall of 1996, but was put off by its bloat and surfeit of backstory. "The Regulators" was a little wilder, likely because it was nearly developed into a screenplay for legendary director Sam Peckinpah (plop me in that alternate reality, please), but it was more exhausting than fun.

Of these two, you'd think that "The Regulators" would've been to get turned into a movie, but longtime King collaborator Mick Garris went with "Desperation." And why wouldn't he? King wrote the script, and he got Ron Perlman to play a mass-murdering sheriff possessed by Tak! So why don't we talk about it more today?