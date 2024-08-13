One Still Unfilmed Stephen King Book Was Almost Adapted By A Legendary (And Brutal) Director

The majority of Stephen King's novels (and many of his short stories) have been adapted into films or TV projects over the years, but there a few outliers that have yet to make the leap from page to screen. While it seems inevitable that sooner or later, every King work (with one notable exception) will be adapted, you have to wonder why some books have yet to materialize as movies. In 2016, King was asked by Deadline if there were any books he was surprised hadn't been adapted yet, and he had an answer: "The Regulators." If you came of age in the 1990s, as I did, and were a Stephen King nerd, as I was (and still am), you know all about "The Regulators," because it wasn't a normal Stephen King release. In fact, it technically wasn't even a Stephen King book — it was attributed to King's pseudonym, Richard Bachman.

When King was just getting started, publishers had a rule that they didn't want to publish more than one book from an author a year. That wasn't good enough for King, who has always been a prolific writer. He struck on a solution: he would publish additional books under a pen name. That name was Richard Bachman, and King published "Rage," "The Long Walk," "Roadwork," "The Running Man," and "Thinner" under the Bachman monicker. However, by the time "Thinner" arrived in 1984, King's cover was blown by a bookseller who did some detective work and confirmed King and Bachman were one and the same (you can read more about that here). King then "killed off" Bachman, but Bachman didn't quite stay quiet in his fictional grave.

Because Richard Bachman would return in the 1990s.