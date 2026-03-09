George R. R. Martin Teamed Up With A Daredevil Actor For A Sci-Fi Movie We Can't Wait To Watch

One can read Howard Waldrop's short story "Night of the Cooters" in the pages of Clarkesworld Magazine right now, if one wishes. The 30+ year old story is a whimsical sci-fi Western that combines the setting of "Gunsmoke" with the plot of H.G. Wells' "The War of the Worlds" in a small town in Pachuco County, Texas. Sheriff Burt Lindley is called out to a field to investigate a mysterious, saloon-sized metal cylinder that has seemingly landed from space. Of course, as those of us who have read "The War of the Worlds" know, this is a Martian tripod, and it springs to life and begins walking around, vaporizing humans with its vicious alien death rays. It's a cute genre mashup and worth a read.

Back in 2022, as was announced by Variety, "Night of the Cooters" had been adapted into an "animated" short. The venerable Vincent D'Onofrio directed the short and starred as Sheriff Lindley. It also featured Hopper Penn, Martin Sensmeier, Cristin McCleary, Harrison Page, and Luce Rains. It was written by Joe R. Lansdale, who wrote episodes of "Batman: The Animated Series," and who wrote the short story that Don Coscarelli's film "Bubba Ho-Tep" was based on. Most startlingly, the short was co-produced by "Game of Thrones" author George R.R. Martin. According to the Variety article, Martin and Waldrop have been friends for over 60 years.

The short made its debut at the Los Angeles Shorts International Film Festival, but it had never technically been given a proper release anywhere else. It seems that releasing such a film on Netflix, or just online somewhere, would be a boon to everyone who wants to see it.

Even if you just learned about it, you want to see "Night of the Cooters," right?