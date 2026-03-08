Daniel Craig And Nicole Kidman Starred In A Failed Adaptation Of A Classic Sci-Fi Novel

In 2006, Daniel Craig revitalized the then-flailing 007 franchise with the best James Bond movie ever made: "Casino Royale." His next film? A failed adaptation of Jack Finney's classic 1955 sci-fi novel "The Body Snatchers." "The Invasion" saw Craig team up with Nicole Kidman to stop the spread of an alien virus. Sadly, they couldn't stop the movie from bombing at the box office or from receiving a wave of negative reviews decrying it as being the cinematic equivalent of those hollow "pod people" duplicates.

"The Invasion" was far from the first adaptation of Finney's story. Director Don Siegel's celebrated 1956 effort "Invasion of the Body Snatchers" was the very first. Its story of alien pods subsuming humans in a small California town and creating mindless clones was taken as a commentary on McCarthyism and the general communist paranoia of the era. Mind you, comments from Siegel and others involved in making the movie have called into question just how intentional those parallels were. Still, "Invasion of the Body Snatchers" remains a hugely influential work that, whether intentionally or not, spoke to something quite dark within the culture at the time.

1978 saw filmmaker Philip Kaufman take another shot at telling the "Body Snatchers" story with "Invasion of the Body Snatchers." Once again, the story resonated and critics even commended Kaufman for improving on the 1956 film adaptation with a movie that seemed to honor the legacy of the countercultural movement while tapping into fears about surveillance and consumerism. After that, 1993 brought director Abel Ferrara's "Body Snatchers" which once again earned praise for presenting a successful '90s horror version of the story, this time set on a military base. Next, it was Craig and Kidman's turn, and this was where things went off the rails.