Paul McCartney's Favorite Horror Movie Is A Genre-Defining Classic With A 98% Rotten Tomatoes Score

The Beatles' individual tastes in film are as eclectic as the Fab Four themselves. They also make a whole lot of sense. George Harrison, for example, always had a mischievous streak as an artist, so it's no shock that he enjoyed Mel Brooks' puckish, satirical comedy classic "The Producers." John Lennon, meanwhile, liked drugs and anti-war statements, so of course he was all in on filmmaker Alejandro Jodorowsky's acid Western/anti-Vietnam War allegory "El Topo." (That's barely even a joke.)

Compare that to Ringo Starr, whose appreciation for cinema and television runs so deep that he's popped up in numerous films and TV shows over the years (often for no other reason than to have a good time, which, again, is on brand for him). Lastly, this brings us to Paul McCartney, who's taken the liberty of listing his favorite movies on his Letterboxd account. And while they're mostly either cherished Golden Age Hollywood titles that he likely first saw at an impressionable age ("The Girl Can't Help It," "On the Waterfront") or, in the case of the Martin Scorsese-directed "The Last Waltz," a documentary that speaks directly to his love of music, he made the somewhat unexpected choice to list "Get Out" as one of his picks.

Now, writer/director Jordan Peele's Oscar-winning 2017 horror flick is unquestionably a genre-defining modern classic and one of the most influential movies of the 21st century (as its 98% critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes is testament to), but why does McCartney, specifically, adore it? "I think Jordan Peele did a great job with that," as he simply remarked in a Q&A for the official Paul McCartney website. Look a little closer, though, and you may notice that McCartney's work and "Get Out" actually occupy somewhat similar spaces in pop culture history.