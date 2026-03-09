Oprah Winfrey Hated A Brad Pitt Horror Movie So Much That She Walked Out Of It

While speaking with Tom Cruise on her talk show (via The Orlando Sentinel), Oprah revealed her reasoning for leaving the theater during "Interview with the Vampire," saying:

"I believe there are forces of light and darkness in the world, and I don't want to be a contributor to the force of darkness."

It would be pretty easy to make fun of Oprah for calling a movie about vampires "a force of darkness," but there are some elements of "Interview with the Vampire" that could be significantly more upsetting for certain audiences, especially Black viewers. In both Anne Rice's novel and the 1994 movie, Brad Pitt plays Louis de Pointe du Lac, a plantation owner who is turned into a vampire by Lestat (Tom Cruise), leading to his slaves revolting against him when they come to believe he is an evil being. Louis is portrayed as a tragic hero, more or less, and it might have been a bit much to see a blood-sucking slave owner given so much sympathy. Thankfully, AMC changed Louis in big ways for their "Interview with the Vampire" television series, removing the elements that make him impossible to root for in the novel and movie.

It's also entirely possible that Oprah was simply grossed out by the blood and gore, or found the scene in which Lestat turns the child Claudia (Kirsten Dunst) into a vampire to be truly grotesque. Whatever the case, she really hated "Interview with the Vampire" (although probably not nearly as much as Brad Pitt hated filming it). Then again, this is the woman who unleashed Dr. Phil and Dr. Oz on all of us, so how much can we trust her taste in things anyway?