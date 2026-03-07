How Christian Bale Really Feels About The American Psycho Remake

The original adaptation of the Bret Easton Ellis novel centers on a wealthy New York investment banking executive who hides his psychopathic killer alter ego from his co-workers and friends. It sees him diving deeper and deeper into his gratuitous, murderous fantasies.

Mary Harron's version of "American Psycho" had to make some cuts to dodge an NC-17 rating, but it's one of those movies with a reputation that has only grown with time. It performed fairly well in its day at the box office, but more and more people seem to discover it all the time. That makes the remake a pretty tricky prospect for Luca Guadagnino, but especially for any actor willing to take on the part of Patrick Bateman.

They're going to have some big shoes to fill, as Christian Bale goes through a punishing process while getting into character for his movies. It shows on screen, and his work as Bateman was one of the earliest times we saw the mad genius at play. Austin Butler did seem potentially well-suited to the task, though, as he immerses himself into the roles he plays in a way that might seem psychotic to non-actors. That's probably what this role requires, especially for anyone trying to set themselves apart from the version that's already familiar to audiences.

For the moment, it's unclear how close the movie is to becoming a reality. There are no details on filming dates, nor has any actor officially been cast, as reports of Butler's involvement were evidently premature at best. Patrick Schwarzenegger ("The White Lotus") has been linked to the project, but not in any official capacity.

The "American Psycho" remake doesn't have a release date, but stay tuned.