How Christian Bale Really Feels About The American Psycho Remake
Christian Bale has weighed in on the "American Psycho" remake. Bale originated the role of killer Patrick Bateman in director Mary Harron's 2000 cult classic, darkly comedic horror flick. But Lionsgate is putting together a remake of "American Psycho" remake from director Luca Guadagnino ("Challengers," "After the Hunt"). It's up to him to follow in Harron's footsteps. But what does Bale think of the whole thing?
Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter at the premiere of director Maggie Gyllenhaal's "The Bride!" which sees Bale going full "Jared Leto's Joker" as Frankenstein, the actor was asked about the forthcoming "American Psycho" remake. Specifically, if he had any thoughts on who he'd like to see as Patrick Bateman. Bale didn't have any suggestions, but also had nothing but positivity for those taking on the project:
"Whoever wants to give it a shot, give it a pop. I loved making it with Mary Harron so many years back. Fantastic memories of it all. Bold choice of anyone to ... I don't know if they're doing a remake or what, I don't know anything about it, but all the best to 'em. I like brave people."
So there we have it. Bale has absolutely no ill will of any kind for Guadagnino or Austin Butler, who was poised to take on the role of Patrick Bateman in the remake at one point. On the contrary, he feels it's a brave thing to do and commends that bravery. It's admittedly a tall order, and at the very least, the man who previously brought this character to life is wishing them the best.
Filling Christian Bale's shoes in the American Psycho remake is no easy task
The original adaptation of the Bret Easton Ellis novel centers on a wealthy New York investment banking executive who hides his psychopathic killer alter ego from his co-workers and friends. It sees him diving deeper and deeper into his gratuitous, murderous fantasies.
Mary Harron's version of "American Psycho" had to make some cuts to dodge an NC-17 rating, but it's one of those movies with a reputation that has only grown with time. It performed fairly well in its day at the box office, but more and more people seem to discover it all the time. That makes the remake a pretty tricky prospect for Luca Guadagnino, but especially for any actor willing to take on the part of Patrick Bateman.
They're going to have some big shoes to fill, as Christian Bale goes through a punishing process while getting into character for his movies. It shows on screen, and his work as Bateman was one of the earliest times we saw the mad genius at play. Austin Butler did seem potentially well-suited to the task, though, as he immerses himself into the roles he plays in a way that might seem psychotic to non-actors. That's probably what this role requires, especially for anyone trying to set themselves apart from the version that's already familiar to audiences.
For the moment, it's unclear how close the movie is to becoming a reality. There are no details on filming dates, nor has any actor officially been cast, as reports of Butler's involvement were evidently premature at best. Patrick Schwarzenegger ("The White Lotus") has been linked to the project, but not in any official capacity.
The "American Psycho" remake doesn't have a release date, but stay tuned.