Christian Bale Goes Full Jared Leto Joker As Frankenstein's Monster In The Bride First Look

Our first official look at one of the most anticipated horror movies currently in the works, a new spin on Frankenstein's monster titled "The Bride!" (exclamation point and all, apparently), has finally arrived ... and it's nothing like what we were expecting.

Actor/director Maggie Gyllenhaal has long been rumored to be taking a stab at the classic Universal monster(s) and, after the widespread acclaim of 2021's "The Lost Daughter" (in which Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley received acting nominations at the Academy Awards, while Gyllenhaal's screenplay received a nom of its own), we most recently had word that the filmmaker had assembled quite an A-list cast of talent for the production. In addition to Annette Bening, Penélope Cruz, and Peter Sarsgaard in various supporting roles, none other than Christian Bale will star as Frankenstein's monster while Buckley reunites with her "The Lost Daughter" director to portray the eponymous Bride. This morning, we got our first look at Bale and Buckley as the monstrous duo and, well, believe us when we say you'll probably need to see it to believe it.

Scroll down to feast your eyes on this newest reimagining of Frankenstein's monster and his bride, but maybe brace yourselves for some unexpected influence by (checks notes) Jared Leto's Joker, of all things?