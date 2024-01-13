Maggie Gyllenhaal's Frankenstein Movie Has Gathered One Of The Best Casts Of 2024

It's official: Franken-fever has gripped the entertainment industry! Up first is one of /Film's most anticipated movies of 2024: "Lisa Frankenstein," director Zelda Williams and writer Diablo Cody's teen horror rom-com starring Kathryn Newton and Jughead Jones himself, "Riverdale" alum Cole Sprouse, as a reanimated corpse. Elsewhere, Guillermo del Toro is on the verge of finally realizing his long-unfulfilled dream of adapting Mary Shelley's gothic literary sci-fi horror masterpiece itself, "Frankenstein; or, The Modern Prometheus," having recently recruited the star of another popular chaotic young adult series, "Euphoria" actor Jacob Elordi, to portray his own Monster.

Last, but certainly not least, you might have heard rumblings throughout the past several months about actor-filmmaker Maggie Gyllenhaal developing a "Frankenstein" movie of her own. Deadline reports the project is now formally moving forward at Warner Bros., with production set to begin by the first quarter of 2024. Contrary to previous rumors, however, this isn't strictly a re-imagining of director James Whale's black-and-white 1935 classic "Bride of Frankenstein" (which makes sense; one imagines Universal might have something to say about one of its biggest competitors remaking one of its most beloved monster horror films). In fact, it sounds decidedly different, as you can see from the following logline:

A lonely Frankenstein travels to 1930s Chicago to seek the aide of a Dr. Euphronius in creating a companion for himself. The two reinvigorate a murdered young woman and the Bride is born. She is beyond what either of them intended, igniting a combustible romance, the attention of the police and a wild and radical social movement.

That synopsis also sounds more than a little similar to another "Frankenstein" riff that's been making waves of late. But before we get into that, let's talk about the awesome cast Gyllenhaal has assembled.