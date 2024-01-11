Netflix And Guillermo Del Toro's Frankenstein Casts A New Monster After Andrew Garfield's Exit

Back in March 2023, the news broke that filmmaker Guillermo del Toro was in the midst of casting a new film version of "Frankenstein" that he was slated to write and direct. At the time, it was said that Oscar Isaac and Mia Goth were set to star and that Andrew Garfield was to play the Monster. According to actor Doug Jones (who has worked with del Toro on several feature films), the director had long been at work on a "Frankenstein" movie that was meant to visually resemble Bernie Wrightson's "Frankenstein," a heavily illustrated printing of Mary Shelley's 1818 novel made by Marvel Comics back in 1983. At the time of Jones' comments, however, he was slated to play the Monster himself, as the actor commented on what "my look" would have been. That Wrightson-inspired version eventually evolved into the version mentioned above, which is being produced for Netflix.

Entertainment Weekly has since reported that Garfield has dropped out of del Toro's "Frankenstein" due to a scheduling conflict. The film's Monster will instead be played by Australian actor Jacob Elordi, the tall drink of water who exploded onto the cinematic scene in 2023 with "Priscilla" (in which he played Elvis Presley) and "Saltburn" (in which he played a handsome shirtless man). He had previously gained attention for his role as Nate in the salacious TV series "Euphoria" and for his appearance in the three popular "The Kissing Booth" movies.

Elordi's casting was confirmed by a Tweet from Netflix that merely read "Jacob Elordi, Oscar Isaac, Christoph Waltz, Mia Goth, Felix Kammerer, Guillermo del Toro's 'Frankenstein' is coming soon to Netflix." EW confirmed that Isaac would be playing Dr. Frankenstein, but the other actors' roles are officially up in the air for the time being.