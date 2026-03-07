Emma Watson's Post-Harry Potter Cult Crime Movie Is Streaming On Netflix

If you're only familiar with Emma Watson's work as Hermione Granger in the "Harry Potter" franchise, you're missing out on one of her best post-"Potter" roles — specifically, one in a Sofia Coppola movie that's making waves on Netflix right now.

Released in 2013, Coppola's fifth feature film, "The Bling Ring," stars Watson, Katie Chang, Israel Broussard, Leslie Mann, Taissa Farmiga, Gavin Rossdale, and even Paris Hilton and Kirsten Dunst as themselves. It focuses on a real ring of teens who started quietly robbing celebrity homes in Hollywood. All of the characters in the film are pretty lightly fictionalized versions of the real figures, and if you want to learn more about those figures, you can watch Netflix's 2022 docuseries "The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist" or HBO's 2023 documentary film "The Ringleader: The Case of the Bling Ring," which hones in on the supposed titular ringleader, Rachel Lee.

If you'd prefer to stay in the fictional version of this world, though, "The Bling Ring" is a deeply underrated entry in Coppola's extensive filmography, and it's a funny, dark, incisive look at our obsession with celebrity culture and these extremely real teenagers who took that obsession way, way too far. So is "The Bling Ring" worth watching?

Honestly, yes. This is an underrated Coppola movie largely because it strays from her cinematic comfort zone (quieter character studies, by and large) in the same way that her Dunst-led "biopic" "Marie Antoinette" did, telling a loud and bombastic story with the help of an absolutely killer soundtrack. Plus, for my money? It's Watson's best performance besides Hermione Granger.