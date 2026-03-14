Karl Urban Was Given One Note About His Approach To Star Trek's Dr. McCoy

One might argue that the main selling point of J.J. Abrams' 2009 film "Star Trek" was its casting. Thanks to a plot conceit involving a time portal, the movie was set in a parallel universe, a universe where the original "Star Trek" characters and starships all existed, but in slightly altered forms. The characters were mostly younger versions of the characters known to the public, and the U.S.S. Enterprise was bigger and sleeker. The universe skewed when an evil Romulan named Nero (Eric Bana) traveled back in time and interrupted history. His little temporal jaunt resulted in James T. Kirk being born to look like Chris Pine. Likewise, Spock now looked like Zachary Quinto, Uhura like Zoe Saldaña, and so on.

Dr. Leonard "Bones" McCoy now looked like Karl Urban, and he seemed even grumpier than the original Bones actor, DeForest Kelley. Many Trekkies and non-Trekkies alike agree that the casting for the new "Star Trek" was pretty dynamite across the board, with all the actors perfectly embodying their 1966 counterparts, but with a brand-new, more youthful flair (never mind that John Cho was actually older than Sulu actor George Takei was in 1966). Karl Urban, however, is most typically hailed as the best of the lot. He doesn't do a straight-up DeForest Kelley impersonation, but he does seem to capture the character's gruffness impeccably well.

In an interview with TrekMovie in 2009, Urban spoke about how he signed on to make the movie before he had even read the full script, but that he trusted the filmmakers to do a good job. He also recalled the one and only note that Abrams gave him as an actor. In brief, he was told to simply keep on doing what he was doing.