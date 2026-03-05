Tatiana Maslany's Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Pilot Cameo Finally Pays Off In Episode 9

Red alert! The following contains spoilers for "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy" season 1, episode 9, "300th Night."

Finding out that Tatiana Maslany was joining the "Star Trek" franchise with a role in the show "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy" was kind of like winning the sci-fi lottery. Why? Because Maslany is a tremendously talented actor who absolutely rocks in genre projects. She initially gained notice for playing a whole bunch of clones on the acclaimed Canadian sci-fi series "Orphan Black," but she's since made an even bigger name for herself by portraying the titular green superhero lawyer on the Marvel show "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law." Really, those two titles alone are a great demonstration of her incredible range as a performer.

As such, it was a little frustrating when Maslany briefly showed up in the "Starfleet Academy" pilot, "Kids These Days," only to vanish for the next several episodes. Thankfully, she finally returns in the show's ninth episode, "300th Night," and we get to see a whole lot more of her character, Anisha Mir.

In case you need a reminder, "Kids These Days" shows Anisha being sentenced to prison for her role in the death of a Starfleet officer in a prologue that takes place 15 years prior to the rest of "Starfleet Academy." This, in turn, results in her being separated from her son Caleb (Luciano Fernandez), who then spends the next decade and change trying to find her. Now a young man played by Sandro Rosta, the present-day Caleb finally succeeds in his quest when "300th Night" gets underway (with some help from his new Starfleet friends, of course). Unfortunately, their reunion isn't all hugs and catching up. Anisha is a pretty different kind of individual for the "Star Trek" franchise, and Maslany's performance is exactly what she needs.