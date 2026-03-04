Who Is Ch'p? The Squirrel Green Lantern, Explained

It's early in the game, but James Gunn's DC Universe has been a triumph onscreen thus far with 2025's upbeat and uplifting "Superman," and HBO's one-two punch of "Creature Commandos" and "Peacemaker." Rather than jam one hastily developed project after another into the pipeline à la the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Gunn is taking his time and allowing viewers to gradually get the lay of a land where the stakes can be life-or-death and unabashedly silly at roughly the same time.

The range of talent Gunn has brought together for projects like "Supergirl" and "Clayface" is impressive, but I have the highest of hopes for the DC Universe's upcoming HBO series "Lanterns." Having grown up with a Gil Kane-drawn poster of the entire Green Lantern Corps adorning my bedroom wall (okay, not "entire," because there are over 7,000 members), I dreamed of getting a "Star Wars"-scale superhero motion picture epic. That dream kinda came true in 2011 via Martin Campbell's "Green Lantern" starring Ryan Reynolds, but while I enjoyed the movie overall, the vast majority of viewers and comic book fans did not. Critics panned it, and moviegoers stayed the hell away.

Campbell's film erred by throwing non-fans into a vast DC universe policed by the Green Lantern Corps. Who the heck were Tomar-Re, Parallax, and Kilowog? The eight-episode series "Lanterns" is apparently going to ease audiences into this world by throwing the two most well-known Lanterns, Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) and John Stewart (Aaron Pierre), into a road trip detective story. But while this show will start out earthbound, that doesn't mean the freakier elements of the Lantern Corps will go unmentioned. So who's this "f***ing squirrel" Jordan talks about at the end of the trailer?