Brendan Fraser And Rachel Weisz Had One Condition To Return For The Mummy 4

The collective calls from bisexuals of a certain age have been answered. Universal Pictures is finally bringing Rick O'Connell and Evelyn "Evie" Carnahan back to the big screen, with Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz reprising their respective roles for "The Mummy 4." But after some two decades, what convinced Fraser and Weisz to sign on for the long-awaited sequel? The short answer: The script is, apparently, really good.

"Scream" (2022) and "Ready or Not" directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are helming this entry in the action/adventure/horror franchise, as they discussed with Entertainment Weekly while promoting their upcoming sequel, "Ready or Not 2: Here I Come." As Bettiinelli-Olpin explained to the outlet, neither Fraser or Weisz were going to get involved with "The Mummy 4" unless they loved its script. As he put it:

"I don't think Brendan and Rachel are getting involved unless they love that script, and what they read, I think they really liked. And it's a good script. It's gonna be fun to make."

The filmmaker added that the screenplay written by David Coggeshall ("Orphan: First Kill") has "all of the heart and the character that you could hope for," although he declined to reveal any specific plot details. It's worth remembering, however, that Weisz didn't reprise her role as Evie for the third "Mummy" movie, aka 2008's "The Tomb of the Dragon Emperor" (with Maria Bello filling her spot). As such, Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett were pretty blunt on whether or not that film is canon to what they're doing with their installment.

"Well, Rachel is in this one," Bettinelli-Olpin noted before Gillett added, "That should answer the question for you." On a more positive note, Gillett emphasized that the "Mummy 4" script is "just really, really beautiful and scary and sweeping, and it's awesome."