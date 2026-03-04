Scream 7 Deleted Scene Resurrected This Beloved Ghostface

Major spoilers ahead for "Scream 7."

One of the big hooks for "Scream 7" heading into its release was that it reportedly had Matthew Lillard returning as Stu Macher. One of the original two Ghostface killers, Stu was at the center of the infamous Woodsboro massacre alongside Billy Loomis (Skeet Ulrich) but seemingly died near the end of 1996's "Scream." Well, "Scream 7" ultimately confirms that he's still dead, but there was a version of the sequel that actually brought him back for real.

During a spoiler-filled chat with Esquire, writer/director Kevin Williamson discussed all the freaky cameos by dead characters in "Scream 7," which are generated by the real killers using AI. Stu's likeness is the main one the villains use to mess with franchise icon Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell), but Williamson admitted he always knew it was going to be tricky playing with audience expectations like that:

"We wanted to have our cake and eat it too. I wish I could take credit for that. But Guy Busick had that in his script. He wrote all the AI stuff. The first time I read it I was like, 'How is this going to work? How is [Stu] going to be alive? Furthermore, if it is AI, will part of the audience be disappointed that he's not real?' We were playing that game. And I'd be lying if I said we didn't shoot it both ways."

In the end, though, "Scream 7" seals Sidney's fate while also making it crystal clear that Stu is truly dead. However, as Williamson revealed, there was an abandoned scene that revealed he was actually alive: