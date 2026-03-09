Paradise Season 2 Finally Reveals How Teri Survived The Doomsday Event

This post contains major spoilers for the first five episodes of "Paradise" season 2.

During the extinction-level event that takes place in "Paradise," Teri Rogers-Collins (Enuka Okuma) does not make it to the underground bunker in Colorado. This tragic misstep haunts her husband, Xavier Collins (Sterling K. Brown), who blames President Cal Bradford (James Marsden) for failing to ensure her safety. Xavier's guilt is compounded after President Bradford is killed at the start of the Hulu series, setting him on a journey that exposes unsavory truths.

After learning that the surface might not be as uninhabitable as everyone had claimed, Xavier learns that Teri might be alive at the end of season 1. He gets into trouble as soon as he crash-lands on the surface in the latest season, but Annie (Shailene Woodley) saves his life in exchange for safe passage to the bunker. Unfortunately, we get season 2's most shocking death scene when Annie dies after giving birth to a baby girl.

This brings us to episode 5, which finally explains how Teri survived on the surface all these years. So far, Teri has only appeared to us in flashbacks, which is a format wisely kept alive, as flashbacks are the best part of season 1. What we know about Teri so far paints her as a brave, opinionated, and compassionate woman. She exercises agency despite our perception of her being limited to the men around her, and these details about her time on the surface are crucial. Xavier meets Gary (Cameron Britton), a mailman who stocked up on essentials months before the apocalypse and managed to save a group of survivors — and Teri is among them. In episode 5, we witness her beautiful spirit shine through, even during the darkest times.