Paradise Season 2 Finally Reveals How Teri Survived The Doomsday Event
This post contains major spoilers for the first five episodes of "Paradise" season 2.
During the extinction-level event that takes place in "Paradise," Teri Rogers-Collins (Enuka Okuma) does not make it to the underground bunker in Colorado. This tragic misstep haunts her husband, Xavier Collins (Sterling K. Brown), who blames President Cal Bradford (James Marsden) for failing to ensure her safety. Xavier's guilt is compounded after President Bradford is killed at the start of the Hulu series, setting him on a journey that exposes unsavory truths.
After learning that the surface might not be as uninhabitable as everyone had claimed, Xavier learns that Teri might be alive at the end of season 1. He gets into trouble as soon as he crash-lands on the surface in the latest season, but Annie (Shailene Woodley) saves his life in exchange for safe passage to the bunker. Unfortunately, we get season 2's most shocking death scene when Annie dies after giving birth to a baby girl.
This brings us to episode 5, which finally explains how Teri survived on the surface all these years. So far, Teri has only appeared to us in flashbacks, which is a format wisely kept alive, as flashbacks are the best part of season 1. What we know about Teri so far paints her as a brave, opinionated, and compassionate woman. She exercises agency despite our perception of her being limited to the men around her, and these details about her time on the surface are crucial. Xavier meets Gary (Cameron Britton), a mailman who stocked up on essentials months before the apocalypse and managed to save a group of survivors — and Teri is among them. In episode 5, we witness her beautiful spirit shine through, even during the darkest times.
Teri's survivalist instincts are not what you think in Paradise season 2
Gary claims that Teri has been "taken" by a militia traveling via train, but some inconsistencies arise between the flashbacks and what Gary chooses to tell Xavier. He claims that his best friend, Ennis, betrayed the group because he didn't like Teri, given that her inclusion wasn't part of their plan. While Ennis' initial resentment towards Teri has some truth to it, he comes to develop a begrudging respect for her grit and resilience. Gary conveniently omits this crucial change in perspective and doesn't tell Xavier that he killed Ennis after he hoped Teri would go to Colorado with the train survivors.
Despite these deceptive aspects, Teri's survival story (as told by Gary) is a moving one. She's distressed when she learns that the survivors inside the post office basement cannot leave due to unstable conditions on the surface. But the presence of a kid named Bean gives Teri the hope to keep going. She insists that the child should learn the true meaning of community, which is why she celebrates Christmas every year with Gary and the group. These segments are heartwarming, as we see Teri's faith in the human race win over the most cautious of hearts. She was the connecting glue of the group, having inspired everyone around her to embrace hope.
As Gary isn't who he seems, Xavier's plan to bomb the so-called kidnappers feels misguided. Whatever the case may be, it's high time that we meet Teri in the flesh after she gets reunited with Xavier in "Paradise." Teri's return will almost certainly alter Xavier's goals and allow the show to chart a more substantial arc for its most intriguing character.
"Paradise" is streaming on Hulu.