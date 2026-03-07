Kurt Russell Regrets How One Of His Best Western Movies Turned Out

Kurt Russell has made some great Westerns, from "The Hateful Eight" to "Bone Tomahawk." Now, he's fronting Taylor Sheridan's neo-Western series "The Madison," but most fans of the actor would probably put "Tombstone" at the top of a list of his best Westerns. The film starred Russell as lawman Wyatt Earp and is frequently cited as one of the greatest entries in the genre. According to Russell, however, it could have been "a lot better" had writer Kevin Jarre been allowed to realize his original vision.

"Tombstone" isn't wholly historically accurate, but it is based on real moments from history, specifically the Gunfight at the O.K. Corral and the Earp Vendetta Ride in 1880s Arizona. The film sees Russell's retired lawman and his brothers, Morgan (Bill Paxton) and Virgil Earp (Sam Elliott), arrive in the town of Tombstone, Arizona, where they envision settling down and enjoying the profits from their investments in a gambling emporium and saloon. Soon, however, violence visits them as the ruthless Cowboy gang invades the town, prompting Wyatt to revert to his old ways and rid Tombstone of this menace.

Originally, Jarre was also appointed as director, but was replaced with George P. Cosmatos shortly after filming began due to falling behind schedule. Bringing in a new director not only cost "Tombstone" a sizable chunk of its crew, it meant that Jarre's initial script had to be reworked. According to a 1993 Entertainment Weekly article, Russell suddenly found himself acting as "a combination of star, director, producer, and rallying spirit" during the transition, and cut down the script to shift focus to the relationship between Earp and Val Kilmer's Doc Holliday. It was this change that, according to Russell, ultimately resulted in a film that never lived up to its initial potential.